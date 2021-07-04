Once upon a time, Donald J. Trump was going to spend July 4 holding a “Save America” rally in Alabama. After being denied a permit for his hoped-for rally, the former White House resident, who now lives in resorts with strangers, went ahead and held another one, on July 3, in Trump-friendly Florida. But there was one uninvited guest: a plane with a neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.”

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s our #LoserPalooza plane flying over the Trump loser fest pic.twitter.com/H5RggpgT4q — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

The aircraft was paid for by MeidasTouch, the political action committee formed last year with the purpose of ensuring Trump was a one-term president. That worked out swimmingly, but they continue to troll him, no less because he keeps threatening to run again — that is, if he’s not busy sitting in a jail cell for the crimes he seemingly keeps admitting to during rallies.

“These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas, of MeidasTouch, told The Wrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought it was important to remind all those who attended they do not represent the winning the [sic] spirit of America.”

The stunt earned lots of love on social media, with the hashtag “#LoserPalooza trending on Twitter.

Having a plane that read "Loser Palooza" fly over Trump's rally in Sarasota last night was the perfect cherry on top of Trump's shi*t sundae of a week! First his company gets indicted and then he gets trolled in front of his fans. Great job @MeidasTouch guys!! #LoserPalooza https://t.co/RVXXtxxJNL — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2021

There were plenty of other sights to drink in at the rally, including this curious sign, which pleads with Trump supporters to “NOT commit acts of violence and/or riot — even if instructed by Donald Trump.”

That awkward moment when you legitimately can't tell if this is a real disclaimer or a sarcastic one. #TrumpRallySarasota #LoserPalooza pic.twitter.com/RKEPvz6png — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) July 4, 2021

All in all, watching a possible criminal accused of fomenting an insurrection rant about his legal woes seems to be a strange way to spend the patriotic holiday.

(Via The Wrap)