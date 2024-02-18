Donald Trump’s an enormously wealthy and successful businessman — or so he says. After the bloodbath that was his civil fraud trial fine, he’ll be fine, right? What’s $354.9 million to someone who has it all? Alas, it seems that sum may be too much even for Trump. The fine, combined with a three-year ban on him doing business in his home state of New York, may send the former president into a financial tailspin. But that’s okay, because one die hard fan has come to the rescue.

Per Mother Jones, on Friday a Florida woman named Elena Cardone started a GoFundMe called “Stand with Trump; Fund the $355 Unjust Judgment.” Along with an arguably unnecessary semi-colon, it also inflated the amount Trump was ordered to pay, although he’ll also have to cover interest from when the fine was partly established in the fall. (It also ignores the $83 million Trump owes E. Jean Carroll over her second defamation suit against him, and counting.)

“The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves,” Cardone wrote in the page’s description. “It’s a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, disproportionately aimed at silencing a voice that has been at the forefront of advocating for American strength, prosperity, and security.”

In her bio, Cardone claims to be a CEO but she doesn’t mention of what company.

In an interview with her local TV station, ABC affiliate WPLG of Miami, Cardone claimed that she’d “never been a political person with my viewpoint, but this ruling really rocked me to the core.” She added, “When you can allow this to happen to one property owner, this can happen to everyone.”

So how’s the Trump GoFundMe doing? As of this writing, some two days into its run, it’s rasied $304,282, or about 1130th of what’s needed to bail out Trump.

Trump, of course, famously leans on his supporters for cash. Even when he raises money for a cause, he’ll usually just spend it on himself.

(Via Mother Jones)