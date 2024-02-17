Donald Trump has a lot be angry about. On Friday the former was handed a crushing defeat in his civil fraud case, with him ordered to pay nearly $355 million plus interest — a number that could wipe out whatever cash he has left. On top of that, he’s banned from doing business in his home state of New York for three years. And yet he still found time to rail against far smaller issues than his many legal woes.

Per Mediaite, mere minutes after the ruling came down, Trump took to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to torch what he claimed were AI-generated images of him golfing, one of which shows a gigantic gut.

Trump complains that AI was used to make him look fat while golfing https://t.co/3AadVtZjzP pic.twitter.com/CKCQ556wT1 — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2024

“The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to create the picture on the top left,” Trump wrote. “These are despicable people, but everyone knows that. The other pictures are me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference. Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!”

During much of his life in the public eye, Trump has had two sartorial styles: suits with really long ties (though sometimes he’ll go tie-less and maybe add a MAGA hat) and way too loose golf clothes. When decked out in the latter, he sometimes doesn’t look so hot, and there’s been much concern over his health given his ceaseless yen for McDonald’s.

It’s worth noting that we’re in the midst of an election year where AI imagery is getting scarily close to looking legit. Get ready for Trump to claim everything, including his massive brain farts during rallies, are simply fakes even when they’re terrifyingly real.

(Via Mediaite)