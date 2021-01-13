On January 16 of 2020, President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Less than a year later, on January 13, 2021, it happened again, this time for inciting an insurrection. The vote came exactly a week after a large claque of his supporters, whipped-up by fiery speeches, including one of his own, stormed the Capitol, armed with guns and even zip ties, resulting in five deaths. It was a horrifying ordeal, a coup that came too close to being successful. And just as the continuing round-up of its perpetrators was met with therapeutic jokes, so too was Trump’s number two.

They came in all shapes and sizes. But one was more frequently deployed than most: Trump got impeached twice. It’s an achievement none of the 44 presidents that preceded him had accomplished. It’s almost impressive! And especially since the first time did not end with his removal by Congress — and may not this time either — people had sequel jokes.

2 impeachment 2 furious — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 13, 2021

Impeachment 2: Faster and Furiouser — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) January 13, 2021

We were making terrible 'Impeachment 2' film title jokes in Discord, and I came up with one that made me laugh at my own joke. So here y'all go. pic.twitter.com/anCiBiLEnU — KrunchyLex (@KrunchyLex) January 13, 2021

They wanted Civil War 2 but instead got Impeachment 2. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 13, 2021

Impeachment

Impeachments

Impeachment³

Impeachment Resurrection

Impeachment vs Removal

Impeachments vs Removal: Requiem

Censure

Impeachment: Covenant — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) January 13, 2021

IMPEACHMENT 2.0! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 13, 2021

Subsequent Impeachment Film — Jonathan Feder (@jjfed122) January 13, 2021

Some had high hopes that the sequel would be better than the original.

I hope the sequel has a better ending than the first one. #Impeachment2 — Jodie Sweetin (@JodieSweetin) January 13, 2021

Honestly, I usually don't like sequels, but I feel like Impeachment 2: The Repeachening has the chance to fix some major issues I had with the first one. — Rachel Hawkins/Erin Sterling (@LadyHawkins) January 13, 2021

There was also other movie jokes.

Impeachment Day is my favorite Roland Emmerich film, but Watergate is a close second. — Thaddeus📚Thomas (@HistFantasy) January 13, 2021

Or other two jokes.

2 impeachments 1 term is the new 2 girls 1 cup — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) January 13, 2021

He even scored a Goodfellas-esque nickname.

"and then there was Donny Two Times, who got that nickname because he was impeached two times." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 13, 2021

The called him Donnie Two Times on account he got impeached two times — The Feral Hogwarts Professor (@Silent_Fluidity) January 12, 2021

Some rounded up other stats.

Impeached: Twice.

Lost the popular vote: Twice.

Banned from social sites: 17 times. What a fucking loser. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 13, 2021

And milestones.

BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first cast member of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/dgHGkhgUhm — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 13, 2021

Donald Trump has been impeached as many times as every other president in US history combined. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 13, 2021

WWE superstar Donald Trump becomes the first person in the USA to get impeached twice.#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/mNhykjR8kY — Farzan Tufail (@Farzantufail786) January 13, 2021

And other, more grim stats.

It’s truly stunning how a president who was impeached twice and lost popular vote twice appointed a third of Supreme Court & a fourth of federal judiciary — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 13, 2021

Some got cosmic, reflecting on how the future will look back on today.

somewhere in the distant distant future a cash cab trivia question will be who was the only president to have been impeached twice — bmic (@brookemiccio) January 13, 2021

In the meantime, let’s hope there won’t somehow be even more Trump impeachments in the future.