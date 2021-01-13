Getty Image
Donald Trump Got Impeached A Second Time, Which Led To A Lot Of Sequel Jokes

by: Twitter

On January 16 of 2020, President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Less than a year later, on January 13, 2021, it happened again, this time for inciting an insurrection. The vote came exactly a week after a large claque of his supporters, whipped-up by fiery speeches, including one of his own, stormed the Capitol, armed with guns and even zip ties, resulting in five deaths. It was a horrifying ordeal, a coup that came too close to being successful. And just as the continuing round-up of its perpetrators was met with therapeutic jokes, so too was Trump’s number two.

They came in all shapes and sizes. But one was more frequently deployed than most: Trump got impeached twice. It’s an achievement none of the 44 presidents that preceded him had accomplished. It’s almost impressive! And especially since the first time did not end with his removal by Congress — and may not this time either — people had sequel jokes.

Some had high hopes that the sequel would be better than the original.

There was also other movie jokes.

Or other two jokes.

He even scored a Goodfellas-esque nickname.

Some rounded up other stats.

And milestones.

And other, more grim stats.

Some got cosmic, reflecting on how the future will look back on today.

In the meantime, let’s hope there won’t somehow be even more Trump impeachments in the future.

