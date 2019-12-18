Getty Image
Viral

A GOP Congressman’s Comparison Between Trump, Jesus, And Pontius Pilate Is Turning Heads Online

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

During Wednesday’s debate in the United States House of Representatives regarding the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a Republican congressman made a rather bizarre comparison that, judging by the reactions, he didn’t entirely think through.

While addressing the floor, Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia declared, “Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

In response, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) noted that “the president was given the opportunity to come and testify before the Judiciary Committee, to send his counsel to question witnesses, [but] he declined to do so.”

Loudermilk’s general theatrics notwithstanding, it was the congressman’s comparing Trump to Jesus and the Democratic Party to Pontius Pilate that specifically caught Twitter’s attention. Not because it was a good comparison, but on the contrary. After all, in such a situation, What Would Jesus Do? Well, he probably wouldn’t tweet in ALL CAPS.

Regardless of Trump’s feelings about impeachment, Twitter’s pundits, critics, and comedians jumped on Loudermilk’s statement and ran with it. Besides, it wasn’t long before Trump’s own letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), in which he compared himself to the accused at the Salem witch trials, and another congressman’s comparing the impeachment debate to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, took off.

×