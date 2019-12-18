During Wednesday’s debate in the United States House of Representatives regarding the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a Republican congressman made a rather bizarre comparison that, judging by the reactions, he didn’t entirely think through.

While addressing the floor, Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia declared, “Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk claims "Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president." Chairman Nadler: "The president was given the opportunity to come and testify…he declined to do so." https://t.co/LKH2OMSzyd pic.twitter.com/9oGRQMRj0k — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2019

In response, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) noted that “the president was given the opportunity to come and testify before the Judiciary Committee, to send his counsel to question witnesses, [but] he declined to do so.”

Loudermilk’s general theatrics notwithstanding, it was the congressman’s comparing Trump to Jesus and the Democratic Party to Pontius Pilate that specifically caught Twitter’s attention. Not because it was a good comparison, but on the contrary. After all, in such a situation, What Would Jesus Do? Well, he probably wouldn’t tweet in ALL CAPS.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Regardless of Trump’s feelings about impeachment, Twitter’s pundits, critics, and comedians jumped on Loudermilk’s statement and ran with it. Besides, it wasn’t long before Trump’s own letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), in which he compared himself to the accused at the Salem witch trials, and another congressman’s comparing the impeachment debate to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, took off.

This is just like the time Jesus was tried for being a witch in Salem. — neontaster (@neontaster) December 18, 2019

I HAVE LIVED IN LA SO LONG MY PHONE IS AUTOCORRECTING “PONTIUS PILATE” TO “PILATES” — emily edwards (@MsEmilyEdwards) December 18, 2019

Trump is being treated more unfairly than the crucified Christ is a take. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 18, 2019

Someone’s going to do a “We Didn’t Start the Fire” spoof with all these bad references, aren’t they? Pontius Pilate, Hamilton /

Pearl Harbor, bombing them /

Witches hanging at Salem /

THEY DIDN’T HAVE IMPEACHMENT! — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 18, 2019

Trump is going to tweet out of picture of his own face on Jesus’ body before days end — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) December 18, 2019

"Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president." – Rep Barry Loudermilk Live reaction from Jesus#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/3LV62V209r — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) December 18, 2019

From the Salem Witch Trials to Jesus and Pontius Pilate. Everybody had it better than Trump. — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) December 18, 2019