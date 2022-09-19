Donald Trump has reportedly returned to Mar-a-Lago for the first time since the Department of Justice searched the premises for classified documents. Out of all the numerous things the former president should be worried about right now, his number one concern: FBI agents didn’t take off their shoes while searching his bedroom.

In one of his increasingly frequent rants on Truth Social, Trump cried that his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated and essentially wailed that the FBI doesn’t turn down the sheets after every raid. Via Insider:

He claimed in his post that the FBI’s lawful search of his property was a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights while lamenting that his home would “never be the same.” “It was ‘ransacked,’ and in far different condition than the way I left it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Many Agents – And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”

Of course, Trump’s biggest concern should be what the FBI did (or didn’t) find at Mar-a-Lago. According to reports, nuclear secrets were found on the premises as well as empty folders that should have contained top secret documents. The situation is so bad that even Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr believes an indictment is “very close.” And if you need further prove that Trump is spooked, he actually paid his newest lawyer, which almost never happens. The guy hates paying people. Can’t stand it.

