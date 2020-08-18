If you missed Michelle Obama’s speech last night at the (virtual) Democratic National Convention (DNC), you missed a doozy. In the words of conservative media icon Matt Drudge’s site, Drudge Report, Michelle’s effort was one that “roasts and gags” Trump. Fox News host Chris Wallace noted that the former First Lady “frayed, sliced, and diced” the president. And, as evidenced by Trump’s “unhinged Twitter meltdown” this morning, it’s blatantly apparent that Michelle “drew blood,” in the words of the Washington Post‘s Greg Sargent.

Writes Sargent:

The strength of her scorching indictment of Trump — delivered on Monday night — resides in the fact that everyone, or at least a majority, knows it is true. As Trump’s meltdown shows, his only available response is to swap in an entirely invented tale, one hermetically sealed off from reality in just about every conceivable way. Her case, boiled down, is that Trump inherited a country that, for all its deep problems and lingering inequalities, was on the mend following another previous crisis. Trump proceeded to utterly wreck the place through his incompetence, malevolence, corruption and depraved conviction that stoking as much civil conflict and racial incitement as possible helps him.

Trump’s tweets started bright and early this morning:

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

And they picked up again closer to lunchtime on the East Coast:

People forget how divided our Country was under ObamaBiden. The anger and hatred were unbelievable. They shouldn’t be lecturing to us. I’m here, as your President, because of them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Tonight, former president Bill Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are slated to speak, so brace yourself for more Trump tweets incoming late tonight and early tomorrow morning.