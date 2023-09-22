Out of all of Donald Trump‘s indictments, the charges in Georgia are the most likely to nail the former president to the wall, which is why his top aides are reportedly “dismayed” that Trump’s best attorney has already been forced out.

Drew Findling, “The Billion Dollar Lawyer” who was considered a surprising get for Team Trump due to his impressive record for high-profile clients, was reportedly ousted over the summer after clashing with the former president’s inner circle — namely, longtime grope-y and shady aide/adviser Boris Epshteyn. Findling reportedly refused to be controlled by Epshteyn, which led to the ousting of the “single most competent lawyer” on Trump’s team.

Also, at issue were Findling’s “politically liberal” views, which he had set aside to defend Trump, but still painted him as an outsider. Findling also wasn’t comfortable with how Team Trump planned to approach the Georgia indictment, which he was blamed for not stopping.

Via Rolling Stone:

For instance, Trump, Epstheyn, and some others in the inner circle grew frustrated with Findling’s apparent unwillingness to wage on the kind of flamboyant, scorched-earth pre-trial strategy that Trump often demands of his lawyers and aides in these cases, sources recount. This decidedly Trumpian approach would have included embracing, or at least entertaining the former president’s anti-democratic lies about the 2020 election being “stolen” from him. It would have also included Findling and Trump’s Georgia legal team embarking on a mud-slinging, all-out campaign for the past year, such as aggressively assailing the character of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis and others involved.

When reached for comment, Trump’s team did little to downplay its insular nature and devotion to the “Big Lie.”

“The Trump legal team is completely aligned in battling these illegal and un-Constitutional witch-hunts,” a spokesperson told Rolling Stone. “Those who are actually on the team are focused on the work necessary to ensure that President Trump is vindicated across the board, and that the corrupt hoaxes aimed at interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election will fail.”

