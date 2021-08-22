Getty Image
Viral

Trump Played A Clip From The Movie ‘Patton’ At His Latest Rally And People Are Pointing Out That The General Hated Fascists And Draft Dodgers

by: Twitter

On Saturday night, former president Donald Trump held one of his occasional rallies, where his many fans listen to him spread lies, incite violence, and air weird personal grievances. It didn’t go as well as they usually do. This time he actually got booed after he made the mistake of telling the crowd — in Alabama, where COVID cases are skyrocketing — to get vaccinated. But though he mostly played the hits, he did start things off in an unusual manner: He showed the iconic opening monologue from the 1970 film Patton.

The movie — which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star George C. Scott — famously kicks off with its protagonist, legendary but controversial World War II general George S. Patton standing in front of a giant American flag, addressing an unseen audience. He sings the glories of fighting for their country, of having strong leaders, and about conquering the enemy, i.e., Nazis.

But the scene played a little differently during Saturday’s Trump rally. For one, it was basically a subtweet against the generals, like Mark Milley, who hate his guts, and who he’s tried to paint as “woke.” For another, it was clearly meant to amp up his base, who they see as being at war not with another nation but with other Americans.

When news about it spread online, people had a lot of reactions. Some pointed out that Trump and his supporters clearly see their enemy as their fellow Americans.

Others pointed out that Patton was against fascists, or, as they say, “antifa.”

Some wondered if Trump had actually cleared the rights with the film’s owner, Disney, who are famously against letting the content they acquired in the Fox merger — including Patton — shown.

Some found it alarming.

And others pointed out that General Patton would have hated a draft dodger like Trump.

Then again, the odds are high that if General Patton ever had to serve under someone like Trump, Trump would have called him “woke,” too.

