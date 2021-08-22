On Saturday night, former president Donald Trump held one of his occasional rallies, where his many fans listen to him spread lies, incite violence, and air weird personal grievances. It didn’t go as well as they usually do. This time he actually got booed after he made the mistake of telling the crowd — in Alabama, where COVID cases are skyrocketing — to get vaccinated. But though he mostly played the hits, he did start things off in an unusual manner: He showed the iconic opening monologue from the 1970 film Patton.

The movie — which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star George C. Scott — famously kicks off with its protagonist, legendary but controversial World War II general George S. Patton standing in front of a giant American flag, addressing an unseen audience. He sings the glories of fighting for their country, of having strong leaders, and about conquering the enemy, i.e., Nazis.

Trump on next and famous speech by George C. Scott from “Patton” – everyone is watching and this is the most quiet it’s been all evening. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/pmOwfG3X2L — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) August 22, 2021

But the scene played a little differently during Saturday’s Trump rally. For one, it was basically a subtweet against the generals, like Mark Milley, who hate his guts, and who he’s tried to paint as “woke.” For another, it was clearly meant to amp up his base, who they see as being at war not with another nation but with other Americans.

When news about it spread online, people had a lot of reactions. Some pointed out that Trump and his supporters clearly see their enemy as their fellow Americans.

Umm, when Patton was talking about “enemies,” he meant fascists. Not fellow Americans. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 22, 2021

Others pointed out that Patton was against fascists, or, as they say, “antifa.”

🇺🇸Wait'll the MAGAs find out General Patton was Antifa … — Earl ✍️ (@EarlOfEnough) August 22, 2021

MAGA watched George C Scott's opening speech in the movie Patton… when did MAGA suddenly embrace Antifa? Let me break it to you gently MAGA… GEORGE PATTON WAS THE LIVING, WALKING, TALKING DEFINITION OF ANTIFA & HE HAD NO USE OR PATIENCE FOR COWARDS LIKE CAPTAIN BONE SPURS. — Shock and Flaw (@SBWheat1) August 22, 2021

Some wondered if Trump had actually cleared the rights with the film’s owner, Disney, who are famously against letting the content they acquired in the Fox merger — including Patton — shown.

Everyone needs to check with Disney if it licensed the use of the speech from PATTON (Fox,1970)at the covid catching klan rally in Alabama . pic.twitter.com/qO2lPhXUgk — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) August 22, 2021

Some found it alarming.

I can't WARN my fellow Americans more about terrorist threat posed by MAGA. On Thursday, MAGA terrorist had a bomb in DC, 2 weeks DHS warned of more MAGA violence yet #TrumpRally opens with "Patton" clip urging violence vs "enemies" plus angry cheers to overturn election "now." https://t.co/0FxszO7SP0 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 22, 2021

So TFG is playing the opening speech from “Patton”, where he talks about gutting and murdering our enemies. Pretty much anybody who didn’t vote for him. This kinda sounds like inciting hate and violence to me. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/pIwuRvdxD5 — Rich (@voxpoliticus) August 22, 2021

And others pointed out that General Patton would have hated a draft dodger like Trump.

Trump played the intro to the film Patton before his rally last night, which is pretty stupid for a known draft dodger. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) August 22, 2021

Patton wasn’t woke, but he would’ve summarily beaten the foppish hair and makeup off Trump for the five deferments. pic.twitter.com/SelAyPxpWa — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 22, 2021

George S. Patton would have kicked Donald Trump‘s ass. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) August 22, 2021

Then again, the odds are high that if General Patton ever had to serve under someone like Trump, Trump would have called him “woke,” too.