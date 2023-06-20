trump-putin-top.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

No One Knows What Trump Was Talking About When He Concocted A Putin Conversation For A Disbelieving Fox News Host

Who could have predicted that, in 2023, that Fox News would deliver a harder-hitting interview of Donald Trump than CNN did? That’s precisely what happened, and although this might seem bizarre at face value, one must consider that Fox News is reportedly placed a lot of the blame on Trump within their defense during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

As you may be aware, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion more than $787 million as a settlement, and Tucker Carlson is now out at the conservative news network. It stands to reason that Fox News would no longer allow Trump to run amuck, and Bret Baier didn’t give him too many inches, especially when the ex-president essentially admitted to stealing and sharing classified documents. Still, Trump ended up rambling about a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump — maybe? who knows — appears to refer to threats that he claims to have made against Putin if he were to invade Ukraine on his watch.

What on earth is he saying here? This conversation is surely another Trump fabrication. He’s simply into writing his own fan fiction: “There’s gonna be hell to pay… I will, Vladimir, I will do it, I’m gonna do it.” Say what?

Overall, no one could figure out what he meant. One person is “fully convinced he has no idea who Putin is.” And the ball started rolling from there.

This guy is gonna be such a mess on the stand in a few weeks.

