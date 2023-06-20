Who could have predicted that, in 2023, that Fox News would deliver a harder-hitting interview of Donald Trump than CNN did? That’s precisely what happened, and although this might seem bizarre at face value, one must consider that Fox News is reportedly placed a lot of the blame on Trump within their defense during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

As you may be aware, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion more than $787 million as a settlement, and Tucker Carlson is now out at the conservative news network. It stands to reason that Fox News would no longer allow Trump to run amuck, and Bret Baier didn’t give him too many inches, especially when the ex-president essentially admitted to stealing and sharing classified documents. Still, Trump ended up rambling about a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump — maybe? who knows — appears to refer to threats that he claims to have made against Putin if he were to invade Ukraine on his watch.

What on earth is he saying here? This conversation is surely another Trump fabrication. He’s simply into writing his own fan fiction: “There’s gonna be hell to pay… I will, Vladimir, I will do it, I’m gonna do it.” Say what?

LOL I’m still laughing at this description from Trump of his phone call with Putin pic.twitter.com/n5ypDHnpMr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023

Overall, no one could figure out what he meant. One person is “fully convinced he has no idea who Putin is.” And the ball started rolling from there.

Ok, so I’ve listened 8 times. WHAT is he talking about? Who’s doing what? Who’s saying what? Folks…..Come. On. https://t.co/MNFCsCVrD1 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) June 20, 2023

I lost brain cells watching this 😵‍💫 https://t.co/MBbdq3E2IO — Hillary Was Right About Everything (@NYAnna22) June 20, 2023

Turns out, he wasn't actually talking to Putin, he was watching an old Yakov Smirnoff youtube video from the 1980s. https://t.co/crV2rdPDYG — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 20, 2023

70 million gullible morons voted for King of the Morons. https://t.co/bHOXJIEwgx — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇹🇭 (@filmystic) June 20, 2023

Even for a chronic bullshitter like Trump, this is too thick and too sick, especially when you examine the war crimes being committed by the real Putin, not this fictional thumb sucker, Trump is concocting. https://t.co/2wB75VLqVT — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) June 19, 2023

Admits that Putin didn’t actually believe him. Love it 😂 https://t.co/4UxLxB1mT8 — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) June 20, 2023

Hahaha I totally believe he tried to talk to Putin that way. And I can totally imagine Putin trying to muffle his laughter on the other end of the line. https://t.co/rjKMtukVDN — Vlada Knowlton 🇺🇦 (@VladaKnowlton) June 19, 2023

Prediction: my endless imitations of “I will, Vladimir, I will do it, I’m gonna do it” will cause friction in my home by Wednesday evening. https://t.co/maYiCSGO5x — Mike (@85mf) June 20, 2023

This guy is gonna be such a mess on the stand in a few weeks.