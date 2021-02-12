Getty Image
Nikki Haley Is Being Dragged For Abruptly Turning On Trump In An Obvious Move To Set Up A Presidential Run

In an obviously calculated move to service her well-known intentions to launch a presidential run in 2024, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has distanced herself from Donald Trump despite being one of his most vocal supporters during his four years in office. Haley’s public breaking from Trump arrives in an exhaustive profile on her political career and ambitions. It also examines her attempt to redefine the Republican Party just a month after a MAGA rally ended in an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Via Politico:

“We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley claims that she hasn’t spoken with Trump since the attack on the Capitol. “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” she told Politico. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.” However, these remarks fly in the face of Haley’s defense of Trump just a few weeks ago when she told Fox News in late January that she doesn’t think there’s a basis for impeachment and that people need to leave him alone. “They beat him up before he got into office. They are beating him up after he leaves office. I mean, at some point, I mean, give the man a break. I mean, move on.”

It’s that brand of clear-cut hypocrisy that’s getting Haley roasted for her sudden 180 on Trump:

And the hits kept coming for Haley as her very active role in pushing Trump on the Republican Party resurfaced along with her own warning in 2016 that Trump’s rhetoric could lead to violence, which she conveniently abandoned when he won the election:

As for her opponents in the Democratic Party, they’re not about to let Haley pretend she wasn’t defending Trump less than a month ago and that she had no qualms giving him a pass for the Capitol attack, which she now claims “disgusted” her.

