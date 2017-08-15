Getty Image

President Trump’s new tweeting habits have been a spectacle to observe, especially since it’s clear that new Chief of Staff John Kelly has urged him to halt direct attacks via the social media platform. Of course, this hasn’t entirely worked. For days, Trump resisted his unquenchable desire to lash out on Twitter, but he still cannot control himself, such as when he’s telling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get back to work” and trashing the African-American CEO who just quit a council over his lukewarm Charlottesville remarks. Still, he’s toned his Twitter feed down and has mostly settled upon retweeting Fox News, Drudge Report, and conspiracy theorists.

Of course, this habit has led to some downright embarrassing slip-ups by Trump’s clumsy fingers. This morning, he accidentally (?) retweeted Twitter user Mike Holden, who called him a “fascist.” Naturally, Holden was thrilled and hyperbolically declared retirement from Twitter: “I’ll never top this RT.” Trump quickly deleted his retweet, but screencaps live forever:

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

Notably this morning, Trump also retweeted a cartoon of a Trump train crushing a CNN reporter, so he’s on a real roll today.