On Wednesday, a 130-year-old bronzeu statue of General Robert E. Lee was hoisted off its pedestal in downtown Richmond, Virginia, once the capital of the Confederacy. To some, it was an emotional moment. To others, it was an outrage. Conservatives continue to valorize the military leader, who fought to keep the United States divided. One of them was former president Donald J. Trump, who a century and a half later did much the same thing.

INBOX: Quite a stunning statement from former president Trump on the dismantling of Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond. He says in part the country is suffering an “embarrassment” because “we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!” pic.twitter.com/qzQVWLtlNw — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 8, 2021

In one of his trademark press releases that have replaced his since banned tweets, Trump fired off a lengthy screed meant to stoke the ire of his base. He claimed that he’s considered “the greatest strategist of them all.” He even went so far as to say he “would have won the war,” had it not been for the Battle of Gettysburg, seeming to suggest that that would have been a good thing.

“Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can’t let that happen!” the statement read. “If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!”

There were a lot of ahistorical chestnuts liberally sprinkled throughout, but perhaps the strangest thing was the part where he downplayed Lee, that peerless strategist, losing the Civil War.

Trump: "If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan…What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!" James Longstreet would beg to differ. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 9, 2021

Through his Twitter ventriloquist dummy, Liz Harrington, Trump said today that Robert E. Lee would have won the Civil War had he not lost at Gettysburg. Lee lost Gettysburg and the war because he chose the wrong side, just as Trump did. They’re both traitors. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) September 9, 2021

Trump knows nothing about the Civil War, nor Robert E. Lee. He's such an ignorant and unlearned doofus. Makes me furious that so many in our country cow down to him. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) September 9, 2021

Robert E. Lee couldn't win the Civil War, but Trump thinks he would have defeated the Taliban? PS: Idolizing Confederates isn't how you win over minority voters pic.twitter.com/cYNmq7O558 — Alex (@_alex_joshua) September 8, 2021

Nobody tell Trump Robert E. Lee lost the war. https://t.co/hdQwhKEpHv — Nick Black (@Jcanguy) September 9, 2021

EVERYONE: "Surely we've reached the bottom of Trump's utter fuckwittery…" TRUMP: "Hold my Zima." pic.twitter.com/SQsS58odZj — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2021

Quite apart from him lionizing someone who tried to destroy the United States of America.

Trump, of course, is too dumb to realize that Robert E. Lee’s sympathies lined up not with the United States of America but with the Taliban #BurnInHell pic.twitter.com/fcYO2QWPT8 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 9, 2021

The “genius” of Robert E. Lee almost ripped America in two forever. Trump is trying hard to finish the job. https://t.co/iQnyHjFTiq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 9, 2021

Then again, perhaps Trump identifies someone who lost in Pennsylvania.

I guess Trump & Robert E. Lee both know how it feels to suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of pro-democracy forces in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/wjSIQAdaih — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) September 8, 2021

Trump and Robert E. Lee have one thing in common: losing in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/TXVjKtRGR2 — Landen Kiser (@LandenKiser) September 9, 2021

Maybe he just loves losers.

Trump’s love of losers knows no bounds since he has entered their ranks. Robert E. Lee admitted defeat, and lived with it. Trump pretends he was not defeated for he is not man enough to handle it. https://t.co/UNafJ2ruzM — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) September 8, 2021

And so, apparently, does the political party that continues to embrace him.

Robert E. Lee, Donald Trump… I wonder why Republicans love LOSERS and TRAITORS? — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 8, 2021

But one thing was for sure: If Trump was against removing the statue of Robert E. Lee, it must have been the right thing to do.