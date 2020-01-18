Trump’s Camouflage Space Force Suits Have Twitter Making The Same Jokes About Endor

America under Trump can’t afford national health care nor lunch programs nor a student loan bail-out, but we can spend endless money on military might to fight endless wars in the Middle East, to say nothing of a border wall that may prevent nothing. And we can peel off untold dollars for something called “Space Force” — the interstellar wing of the armed forces our president has been talking up since 2018. The military unit many thought was a joke became official this past December, and to make it even more official, they now have suits people on Twitter were quick to find as ridiculous as the name “Space Force.”

Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space? — Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020

You gonna be hiding behind a fucking space bush or something? https://t.co/XLJZWzhyhI — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) January 18, 2020

Wouldn’t the camo work better if it were just black? 👽 https://t.co/i2FACCEMYA — Jason Johnson (@jasonsjohnson) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

Space camouflage, to blend in on the great plains of Space #spaceforce https://t.co/G6mjfKBnRy — Alex White (@AlexWhite1812) January 18, 2020

Trump’s Space Force troops wearing camo in space is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that Idiocracy is a documentary https://t.co/WG1Yo7fAIb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2020

People were most struck by the use of camouflage, which is used in military uniforms when said troops are deployed to places such as jungles, where soldiers want to hide — or “camouflage” — themselves in their surroundings. In other words, they’re not exactly necessary when where you’re going requires giant suits that can sustain your life in places that can’t sustain human life, such as outer space or other planets.