Donald Trump Is Reportedly Suing Facebook And Twitter For Banning Him After The January 6 Insurrection

After being banned from Facebook and Twitter following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, Donald Trump will reportedly sue the CEOs of both social media platforms in a class-action lawsuit. The former president is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning where he’ll announce his legal action against both Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey. Via Axios:

Trump’s legal effort is supported by the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit focused on perpetuating Trump’s policies. The group’s president and CEO and board chair, former Trump officials Linda McMahon and Brooke Rollins, will accompany him during the announcement. Class action lawsuits would enable him to sue the two tech CEOs on behalf of a broader group of people that he argues have been censored by biased policies.

As Axios notes, Trump will argue that Facebook and Twitter’s policies are “biased” against conservatives even though there has never been evidence to support this claim. More importantly, Trump has a history of announcing lawsuits that he never follows through on, which is believed to be the case here and the overwhelming consensus from journalists. Not to mention, any type of pre-trial discovery into Trump’s involvement with the failed January 6 coup will surely end badly for him.

In addition to doubts that Trump will follow through on his lawsuit, or be successful if he actually does go through with it, the pending legal action doesn’t make Parler or its newly born cousin GETTR look all that great. If those platforms were reaching a sizable audience, Trump would be on them. Instead, he’s suing to get back on Facebook and Twitter despite repeated accusations that both platforms “censor” conservatives.

