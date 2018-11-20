Getty Image

For the second year in a row, President Donald Trump participated in the annual White House tradition of a presidential turkey pardon on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Unlike last year’s ceremony, where he managed to keep things relatively light, an progressively unhinged Trump couldn’t help but use the spotlight to make derogatory remarks about the disputed results of the Senate and gubernatorial midterm elections in Florida and Georgia.

After a recount, Florida Democrats Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum eventually conceded to their Republican opponents, Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, respectively, while Stacey Abrams also conceded her gubernatorial bid in Georgia. Naturally, Trump was sure to remind everyone of the losses when introducing this year’s birds, “Peas” and “Carrots.”

“In this grand tradition I am pleased to announce that today’s lucky bird and guest of honor is named Peas, along with his alternate Carrots,” Trump began.

“The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website,” he continued. “This was a fair election. Unfortunately Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount and we are still fighting with Carrots. And I will tell you we’ve come to a conclusion, Carrots I’m sorry to tell you the result did not change. It’s too bad for Carrots.”

Trump later wisecracked that he’s warned the turkeys that “House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas” when Dems take control of the House of Representatives in January.