Like a terrible car crash you crane your neck at while speeding on past, people can’t stop watching Trump’s very public meltdown on Twitter right now.

The president of the United States — he holds onto that title and all its responsibilities until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in next year, in case he didn’t know — is currently performing a spectacular feat of cognitive dissonance on social media, marathon-tweeting his outrage at losing the 2020 election. And it’s so easy to read into this wildly inaccurate drivel. It seems Trump is all up in his feels.

At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called “bookies”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

That is a lot of typing for such small hands. Unfortunately for Trump, Twitter was not impressed by his loquaciousness or sympathetic to his recent acceptance of reality.

Starting to read all of these in Chris Farley's voice https://t.co/vubUbOnygS — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) December 9, 2020

truly, if you can't trust professional gamblers, what are we coming to https://t.co/1mbs9RVtTw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 9, 2020

Look, we get it, losing is hard. But it’s not half as hard what a lot of people are going through right now: losing a loved one to COVID or losing their homes and job because their government won’t give a monthly stipend from the taxes that they’ve paid for years, so maybe it’s best if Trump goes and cries in a closet like many other people have been doing this year.