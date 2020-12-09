Getty Image
Trump Apparently Still Can’t Wrap His Brain Around The Fact That He Got Clobbered In The Election, But He’s Tweeting Through It

Like a terrible car crash you crane your neck at while speeding on past, people can’t stop watching Trump’s very public meltdown on Twitter right now.

The president of the United States — he holds onto that title and all its responsibilities until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in next year, in case he didn’t know — is currently performing a spectacular feat of cognitive dissonance on social media, marathon-tweeting his outrage at losing the 2020 election. And it’s so easy to read into this wildly inaccurate drivel. It seems Trump is all up in his feels.

That is a lot of typing for such small hands. Unfortunately for Trump, Twitter was not impressed by his loquaciousness or sympathetic to his recent acceptance of reality.

Look, we get it, losing is hard. But it’s not half as hard what a lot of people are going through right now: losing a loved one to COVID or losing their homes and job because their government won’t give a monthly stipend from the taxes that they’ve paid for years, so maybe it’s best if Trump goes and cries in a closet like many other people have been doing this year.

