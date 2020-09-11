Getty Image
Trump Skipped The ‘Under God’ Part Of The Pledge Of Allegiance At A 9/11 Memorial, And People Have Thoughts

While attending a 9/11 memorial service in Shanksville, Pa. on Friday, President Donald Trump stirred up yet another controvery by failing to say the words “under God” during the Pledge of Allegiance. In a C-SPAN video tweeted by The Recount, Trump visibly stops speaking when it’s time to recite the words “under God” and resumes the pledge immediately after.

In any other circumstance, Trump’s omission would be an innocent faux-pas. However, in late August, the president amplified false accusations that the Democratic Party refused to say the words “under God” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during its national convention. The claim was easily debunked with footage of the words being spoken during all four nights of the DNC, but that didn’t stop the president from tweeting the following (and often repeating it publicly):

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!

As with all things Trump, the president trapped himself in a controversy of his own making. You can watch the video of him not saying the words “under God” below:

With the president’s apparent hypocrisy on clear display, it didn’t take long for the reactions to start rolling in on social media:

As Twitter is gonna do, folks began having fun with the religious implications of Trump refusing to say the words “under God.”

(Via The Recount on Twitter)

