While attending a 9/11 memorial service in Shanksville, Pa. on Friday, President Donald Trump stirred up yet another controvery by failing to say the words “under God” during the Pledge of Allegiance. In a C-SPAN video tweeted by The Recount, Trump visibly stops speaking when it’s time to recite the words “under God” and resumes the pledge immediately after.

In any other circumstance, Trump’s omission would be an innocent faux-pas. However, in late August, the president amplified false accusations that the Democratic Party refused to say the words “under God” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during its national convention. The claim was easily debunked with footage of the words being spoken during all four nights of the DNC, but that didn’t stop the president from tweeting the following (and often repeating it publicly):

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!

As with all things Trump, the president trapped himself in a controversy of his own making. You can watch the video of him not saying the words “under God” below:

President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning's 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2020

With the president’s apparent hypocrisy on clear display, it didn’t take long for the reactions to start rolling in on social media:

Why does Trump refuse to say “under God” during the Pledge of Allegiance? Wasn’t he rage tweeting about this 3 Sundays ago from the golf course? pic.twitter.com/RUhf48gXCI — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 11, 2020

Trump omits the words "under God" when saying the Pledge. Looks like FLOTUS is Trump's ventriloquist (she's good too, her lips NEVER move)!pic.twitter.com/DmO0SwOCNu — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) September 11, 2020

Either his mental state is in question or Trump purposely left out “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. Which one is it, republicans? https://t.co/TCQ8g9CljG — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) September 11, 2020

trump and melania didn’t recite under God? pic.twitter.com/kIEuJnzz4G — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) September 11, 2020

As Twitter is gonna do, folks began having fun with the religious implications of Trump refusing to say the words “under God.”

I don’t think Satan says “under God.” Anyone else see that? https://t.co/51aWuCGBlR — BlueDanger (@SayMyName2020) September 11, 2020

He did good until he got to the part where it said “under God” cause he ain’t working for God. pic.twitter.com/EmRxoVdtSL — Amvet17 (@amvet17) September 11, 2020

Don't criticize Trump for refusing to say "under God" during the Pledge of Allegiance. You wouldn't want to burst into flames, either. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020

(Via The Recount on Twitter)