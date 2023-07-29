Will Donald Trump have to run for or even be president from jail? It’s certainly a possibility. The big guy has a whole heaping pile of legal woes on his plate, some of which are serious enough to land him in the clink. None of this has stopped him from hitting the campaign trail, though an appearance Friday found him plagued by a chillingly grim omen.

As Trump took the stage in Iowa, this ironic line played: “One could end up going to prison, one just might be president.” He had to walk out to Brooks & Dunn (like all candidates tonight) instead of his usual Lee Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/Ial80MXp76 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) July 29, 2023

As per Mediaite, Trump attended a Republican dinner in Iowa and when he took the stage he was accompanied by the Brooks & Dunn song “Only in America.” Sounds patriotic enough! Alas, at the moment he walked in front of a giant American flag, the lyrics took an ominous, foreboding tone: “One could end up going to prison, one just might be president.”

A chilling coincidence? Or was it the intern tasked with assembling the playlist trolling the possibly doomed candidate? Who’s to say, although perhaps it’s a better fit than him frugging to The Village People’s “YMCA.”

When Trump spoke it was the usual grievances. He promised to “obliterate the deep state.” He also floated a conspiracy theory, saying, “By the way, if I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me.”

Then again, some have argued that Trump is only running a third time to keep himself out of jail.

(Via Mediaite)