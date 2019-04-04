Getty Image

President Donald Trump has made some brazenly unsubstantiated claims over not just the course of his presidency, but his business career, and life in general. In fact, in December of 2015, about six month after announcing his candidacy for president, FactCheck.org dubbed him the “King of Whoppers.” “In the 12 years of FactCheck.org’s existence, we’ve never seen his match,” stated the nonprofit website. “He stands out not only for the sheer number of his factually false claims, but also for his brazen refusals to admit error when proven wrong.”

Yet somehow, incredibly, Trump somehow managed to outdo himself this week, when — speaking at a Republican fundraising dinner in Washington — he went off on a rant about wind energy, or turbines to be accurate. “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value,” he told those in attendance.

“And they say the noise causes cancer,” he continued. “You told me that one, OK.” [makes circles with his hands and a turbine-like noise with his mouth] “You know the thing makes so…”