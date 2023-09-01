Russian propagandist Vladmir Solovyov is really on one this week. While playing clips of Tucker Carlson‘s unhinged appearance on Adam Carolla’s show, which featured the former Fox News host accusing Barack Obama of having “sex with men” and smoking crack, Solovyov told his Russian state TV audience that Carlson would be assassinated.

The moment came after Solovyov showed Carlson saying the Republican and Democratic parties are “insane,” and that a war between the U.S. and Russia will start next year.

“Who says that? A dead man walking!” Solovyov exclaimed. “He sincerely believes that the next step after the accusations and the declaration of impeachment will be an assassination of Trump. But this man, who is currently the most popular English-speaking journalist, signed his own death warrant!”

As for why Solovyov thinks Carlson will be killed? He wants to interview Putin. Via The Daily Beast:

“They will not forgive him for the fact that he strives to interview our president and post the footage on a platform that has no censorship!” For years, head of RT Margarita Simonyan had promoted the idea of granting Carlson’s long-standing wish to interview Putin. Last Sunday, she again reiterated her plea, describing the fired Fox News host as “the most popular host in the history of the United States” and hoping out loud that someone from the Presidential Administration will hear her message.

Of course, making outlandish claims is Solovyov’s whole thing, so no wonder he admires Carlson. Just this week the Kremlin propagandist openly called for Russia to nuke Eastern Europe in response to a series of Ukrainian drone strikes.

(Via The Daily Beast)