As non-stop updates continue to paint an increasingly ugly picture of Tucker Carlson‘s alleged behavior that may have led to his abrupt firing from Fox News, despite being one of the network’s biggest stars, The Daily Show guest host Desi Lydic couldn’t help but latch on to an interesting little nugget: Carlson’s alleged use of the c-word.

According to details from former Fox News producer Abby Grossman, Carlson not only used the c-word in front of female employees, but he did it “all the time,” which blew Lydic’s mind.

Via The Daily Beast:

“How do you use the c-word at the office all the time?,” the comedian wondered. “‘Oh, Susan’s taking lunch orders? Tell that c*nt I’ll just have a c*nt salad, hold the c*nt. You know what, do you want to share a c*nt?'”

Of course, Lydic had a pretty good explanation for Carlson’s use of the word: “Tucker’s allowed to say the c-word,” Lydic said. “Because he is one.”

Tucker was fired ten minutes before it was announced publicly? That's barely enough time to pack up his Nazi memorabilia! pic.twitter.com/wnCgdoUOMU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 26, 2023

Despite being loaded with barbs, The Daily Show guest host did have some sympathy for the now-disgraced Fox News being canned so swiftly.”

“That is so cold. I mean, that’s barely enough time to pack up all his Nazi memorabilia,” Lydic said before offering up her own theories on Carlson’s exit. “Maybe it was the election lies that cost Fox News $787 million. Maybe it was insulting his bosses in private texts. Maybe it was his overall vibe of ‘creepy dad driving the babysitter home.'”

(Via The Daily Beast)