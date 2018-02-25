People Are Somehow Looking At This Woman’s Image And Seeing Two Legs Instead Of One

02.25.18

When you look at the picture above, what do you see? Most would probably say they see a striped pant leg and nothing more, but if you zoom past like most people do on their phones, you could think you’ve seen something out of a Cronenberg film. There is a slew of people who looked at this photo and felt that they saw two skinny legs jutting down, almost at a cartoon thickness.

Common sense would tell you that this is impossible because anybody with legs that thin would be relegated to a wheelchair or worse. But no, it would seem that plenty of folks took the bait and ran with it, claiming that this was 2018’s dress moment and that our eyes were playing tricks on us.

