yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — 𝓡𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

When you look at the picture above, what do you see? Most would probably say they see a striped pant leg and nothing more, but if you zoom past like most people do on their phones, you could think you’ve seen something out of a Cronenberg film. There is a slew of people who looked at this photo and felt that they saw two skinny legs jutting down, almost at a cartoon thickness.

Common sense would tell you that this is impossible because anybody with legs that thin would be relegated to a wheelchair or worse. But no, it would seem that plenty of folks took the bait and ran with it, claiming that this was 2018’s dress moment and that our eyes were playing tricks on us.

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first 🤔 https://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

I thought this was Elastigirl from the Incredibles before I opened it https://t.co/Og3aqrdEDm — Fine Chynna ✞ (@chynnahayes3) February 25, 2018

i thought you were just built like plankton https://t.co/vBMzH6ZrmE — 𝓥 (@victoriaylito) February 25, 2018

SQKSWIODKWJD I THOUGHT SHE HAD REALLY SKINNY LEGS https://t.co/XBaSFW6T4f — max (@maaxiavs) February 25, 2018