Two More Comic-Con Posters Strike For ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Right on the heels of the posters for Cap and Black Widow fighting Ultrons, and Tony Stark and Scarlet Witch rumbling with robots as well, two new posters have dropped showing Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and a glimpse of The Vision.
First up, Jeremy Renner, Robot Fighter:
You’d think somebody would give Hawkeye an EMP arrow or body armor or something. Speaking of which, here’s a slightly more powerful team up:
Sharp-eyed fans will have already noticed these posters will likely fit together into one images. You can see Quicksilver’s race through the robots in the background of the Black Widow poster, for example. And Thor’s cape is in the right side of the Quicksilver/Vision poster, while Hulk’s pants are visible at the top of Hawkeye’s poster. Still missing, though, are the full posters of the Hulk and Thor, and we’ll be curious to see what they have on offer. Expect those to arrive over the next few days of Comic-Con.
Just having that small piece of the back of Vision has gotten me even more excited for this.
So that’s not Magneto right?
HOLY SHIT THEY’RE GOING FULL VISION
Oh man, seeing the Vision floating there gave me goosebumps.
Hawkeye is a dead man.
I am betting on Scarlett Witch dying, Hawkeye is my 2nd guess.
Is Vision going to be the first Marvel Movie Universe character with inherent flight (not stuff like Iron Man’s jets or Thor’s goofy hammer throw/fly logic)? I’m likely forgetting someone obvious. It’s weird how common flying is in DC compared to Marvel.
Yeah he will be. Also he will be our first cape in the MCU.
“Also he will be our first cape in the MCU”
Isn’t Thor’s the first cape?
That’s The Vision? I was hoping that was Magneto :-(
Yay! More generic robot-alien things, and Quiksilver that doesn’t look at all like the one in the movie that just came out.
Honestly, I prefer ’70s hipster Quicksilver, so far.
….but looks quite a bit more like the comic book version of Pietro.
HAWKEYE looks confused
Here’s a question: in the posters, is Vision fighting the Ultron Army….or leading it?
PLEASE let him be leading it….
Hawkeye is definitely holding in a fart.
Needs more Twincest
I thought it was Magneto (for a split second) and then realised it was The Vision.