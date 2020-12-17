Getty Image
Tyler Perry Is Single, And His Buff ‘Midlife Crisis’ Selfie Led To Many Thirty Replies

Tyler Perry is reportedly worth $1 billion with a media empire build on stage plays, syndicated shows, movies, books, and residuals for playing Baxter Stockman in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. That’s probably where most of his money comes from. He’s a young 51 years old, and as Forbes pointed out, he “owns the entirety of his creative output,” as well as a “330-acre studio lot at the edge of Atlanta’s southern limits.” Tyler Perry is a catch, and now is the time to catch him.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” he wrote on Facebook, along with a buff mirror selfie. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!” Thank you, Tyler Perry. I will. The post was also shared on his Twitter account, where the replies are filled with thirsty shoot-your-shot women (and men).

Also this:

Good luck to everyone! But especially Rob Delaney.

