Ubisoft Also Thinks It’s Too Hard To Put Women Into ‘Far Cry 4’

You know what the absolute worst possible thing you could do, when you’re already being roasted by the Internet (and other game developers) for not including women in a major franchise and offering a fairly lame excuse for doing so? How about not including women in yet another game, using the same lame excuse?
Alex Hutchinson, director of Far Cry 4, admitted to Polygon that, yep, there are no female playable characters in the game. To Hutchinson’s credit, though, at least he had the decency to be upset about it.
We had very strong voices on the team pushing for that and I really wanted to do it, we just couldn’t squeeze it in in time. But on the other hand we managed to get more of the other story characters to be women. We did our best. It’s frustrating for us as it is for everybody else, so it’s not a big switch that you can just pull and get it done.
Yesterday when we covered this, it degenerated into the usual argument about whether or not women play console games, which they do, and whether or not women played this particular console game, which is patently ridiculous. This isn’t about quantification; even if you could somehow prove, mathematically, no woman has ever played a Far Cry or an Assassin’s Creed game, it’d still be a problem that female playable characters are a line item to be cut. Why shouldn’t a group have an objection to being written off, especially when they’re half the world’s population?
No matter who we are, we’ve all had a moment where we’re told we don’t matter for some stupid reason or another. And it hurts. More to the point, though, this is just one of a massive pile of moments where women are told, by publishers, developers, and other gamers, that they don’t matter. Say this is a paper cut. Now apply a thousand paper cuts to the exact same place, and you start to get an idea of the problem here.
The implication here isn’t just that Ubisoft doesn’t care about women; it thinks its own customers don’t care about women, that women matter so little that they’re a “feature” instead of a default. Sexism in gaming as a subculture is a thorny, complex problem, and nobody seriously thinks Ubisoft including a female assassin or having a woman running around with a harpoon gun in the Himalayas is going to solve it. All anybody really wants out of Ubisoft is to not make that worse. And that shouldn’t be too much to ask.
Oh outrage outrage outrage! A game about slaughtering as many people as possible doesn’t allow you to play as a woman! Oh no! No one cares.
Except, you know, women.
Has there been a huge outcry? I’ve only seen articles from here and a few other places, and this is the only place I bother with the Comments section.
Meanwhile, the next Zelda actually stars Zelda, three of four revealed characters in Hyrule Warriors are female, all the characters in Splatoon are girls, Bayonetta you can’t be anything *but* a women…ju
…st sayin’, if you’re feeling jilted ladies, there’s one company out there gunning hard for you (accidentally pushed post halfway through the comment).
For a second there I thought you were mad at the jus
Metroid had a good run too, until Other M ruined Samus.
Captain Shimmer: Right there. RIGHT THERE.
Has there been confirmation that it is in fact Zelda?
There was just confirmation that it is Link
@Derbel McDillet nope. But, speculation is fum!
As a big proponent of trolling I would be in favor of them putting in a female character with lower HP, slower and clumsier than the male lead.
Also crazily proportioned, like anime level.
I really don’t care who I’m playing as as long as the game is fun. You can have the main charactor be based on Laverne cox and it wouldn’t matter as long as I can parkour and kill people
You can use your imagination and imagine being a female in the games.
I feel like it’s not as big of a deal in first person games, because you don’t see your own character, but that’s just a guest. I’m not going to pretend I know the exact issues female gamers have with the industry, being a dude and all.
I don’t think the tone of this article helps the cause. Dismissing all those who don’t agree with you as patently ridiculous isn’t going to win you much support. Why not discuss the merits of having a woman protagonist in a plot driven game or start a petition to have Ubisoft make a game with a female lead. Discuss the use of female iconography and how that can play a role in re-shaping gender roles for the positive while earning dividends for the company.
There’s definitely a formula at Ubisoft, especially for their open world games.
>SIGH< OK, let's take it from the top.
The first part of your statement is "marginalization": I.e. "Women don't matter." The second part of your statement is "objectification" i.e. "Women only matter for the parts I want to touch."
“2) The sex of the character is aesthetic, it doesn’t drive how you would play it” While its true that it doesn’t affect the game play itself, it can affect how the gamer relates to the characters in the stories. While it may not be the case for you, I know many people that view games as adventures they like to place themselves within, and the lack of diversity can make it tough for groups of people to feel that way (e.g women in this case) Just because something doesn’t affect you doesn’t make that the case for everyone else, nor does it make it an outrage for page clicks situation
It’s amazing to me how many people are unable to look beyond their own point of view when it comes to this subject. Just because something doesn’t affect the way you enjoy or play a game, doesn’t mean that it doesn’t for others. A lot of people play games and like to be able to relate or associate with the characters they play as, just because you feel differently it doesn’t make others opinions less valid.
It shouldnt matter if its a male or female for you to relate to it or not. Im a guy and i enjoy games like tomb raider despite being a black male. I cant at all relate being batman but i sure as hell enjoy the FUCK out of that game anyway.
Thank you for illustrating my point with “I’m” “I” and “I”
Because games haven’t become deeper, more involved experiences since Ms. Pac-Man, do you really think that’s a relevant example in this discussion?
I’m a guy, and my favorite protagonist is my FemShep. I ran through it with a guy, and when I wanted to try another path, I made my 2nd character a woman, and actually enjoyed it more. Female protagonists aren’t just for female gamers, just like males aren’t only for male players. I mean, if it’s just for multiplayer, how goddamned hard is it to change the models?
A.) The issue isn’t just about this game though, its simply being used as an example of the larger problem, and I don’t think your giving the game quite enough credit, while its certainly not top level story telling, the previous game did have some interesting concepts and most importantly, its impossible for you to know what a female perspective might add, given that you aren’t a female (presumably)
Man, Super Mario Bros. just wasn’t the same until I was able to play as Princess Toadstool. (Toadstool forever, down with Peach)
…oh wait.
I dont think Ubisoft has a hatred for women or has some misogynistic view just because they have no female characters in some games. I would hate to see a day when all games sacrifice story and quality just to please every social group that feels they are left out. Should we be upset there is no openly gay playable characters? or transgendered characters. Why wasn’t there any black charterers in Arkham games? if games start adding characters just to please every social group every game is gonna start looking like captain planet trying to include every race, religion, gender and sexual orientation to make sure nobody is left out.
You could have just said that you wanted to shout on a soapbox instead of having a conversation and I wouldn’t have bothered questioning your bullshit ‘half of gamers’ link in the first place. Suck a fat one.
I might get flak for this, but whatever, I actually enjoyed Tomb Raider more because I was playing as a 20-something woman that morphs into an unbelievable zombie/human/monster/goddess slaying badass. It would definitely been less fun to me if Lara Croft was a LaMarcus Fenix veiny roided arms and all.
This is making a mountain out of a molehill.
Tone & sarcasm often don’t translate well to text comments
Spot on K.G.
That was my point in my original post, Captain, I just didn’t have the energy or desire to give this crap any real attention. Dan is reaching for even the weakest headlines to try to drive some traffic. No one cares. Additionally video games are a stupid platform on which to base a discussion about gender equality because video games do not often even border on simulating reality and in nearly every game I’ve ever played gender has zero impact on gameplay. In the future as things like gender start to play a stronger role in how the game plays out then it “might” spark a worthwhile discussion.
Finally, if you try to apply this nonsense that we need both genders as a lead character in games try to apply that to another entertainment industry and see how long it works out for you.
Should studios have released Jaqueline Ryan Shadow Recruit with Jack Ryan Shadow recruit? Nope. Didn’t think so.
Crap article by the worst blogger on uproxx.