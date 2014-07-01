UPROXX 20: Allow Nathan Fielder To Tell You About The Time He Dined With David Chang

Nathan Fielder is a Canadian comedian and writer probably best know for his Comedy Central show, Nathan For You. No stranger to anyone who reads this site regularly, Fielder is a prolific internet prankster who made headlines with his outstanding “Dumb Starbucks” prank earlier this year. Additionally, Fielder — who holds a business degree from the University of Victoria — was formerly a correspondent on the CBC comedy series, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and he wrote and directed a number of sketches on Comedy Central’s Important Things with Demetri Martin. Season two of Nathan For You starts tonight at 10:30 pm EST on Comedy Central.

Nathan was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

“Your cheapest wine, please!”

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

@GilbertTim. Pure laughs.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Black Mirror, The Bachelorette, Veep, Jackass, John Oliver’s show, a bunch of Anthony Bourdain episodes and some stuff that I know I’ll never watch but I won’t delete for some reason.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Spaghetti Bolognese and red wine. Why am I dying?

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I love that new Onion site, Clickhole.com. Just took the “Which Hungry Hungry Hippo Are You?” quiz. I got “The yellow one.”

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Not sure, but probably something by whatever band is coolest right now.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

I’m not really into violence.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Judaism.

9. Dogs or cats?

Both are funny.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Oasis in Vancouver, BC in 1996. Someone threw a shoe at the band during their first song and then Noel Gallagher stopped playing and went on a huge rant about how Vancouver doesn’t deserve Oasis’ music. Then he left the stage in a huff and the show was over. After the show, the venue only offered a 90% refund on tickets because “they still sang one song.” It was a very surreal evening.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

(Link)

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

One time I was at Chipotle and I got guacamole on my salad (which costs extra), but I forgot to mention it to the guy who was ringing me up until after he already charged my card. Then when I did bring it up he said, “Don’t worry about it.”

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Maybe go buy some new jeans. I got a stain on my current pair.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Idiocracy.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

Vancouver Grizzlies.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A couple years ago I got to have lunch at Momofuku in NY with two friends and David Chang, who owns the place. David just kept ordering dish after dish for us – mostly stuff that wasn’t even on the menu. Before that, my main experience with Asian food was “all-you-can-eat sushi” so my taste buds were going nuts. At one point we acknowledged that we were full, but David just ignored us and continued ordering more. It was delicious.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

X-Men. The latest one… I forget what it’s called. The one where they don’t die at the end.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

The girl from the movie My Girl (I was a kid then too so it’s not weird).

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Soup.

Here’s a sampling of Nathan’s work…

PREVIOUSLY: Erik Valdez of Graceland.