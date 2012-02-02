UPROXX ‘Archer’ Open Thread: ‘The Limited’ With Executive Producer Matt Thompson

We’ll be going in a slightly different direction this week as we up the conversation ante with a special guest, Archer Executive Producer, Matt Thompson. Yes, that’s him dressed as a Mountie. He’ll be joining us as Archer airs, participating in the live blog of the show as well as answering your questions. We’d like for the comments to turn into an AMA-like setting where you guys direct your questions directly to Matt and he’ll get to as many as he can.
Every week going forward up until the season finale we’ll be welcoming a guest who works on Archer. Get excited. Matt has been awesome enough to provide us with several behind-the-scenes photos to get the early conversation started and provide a closer look behind the show. A handful are after the jump and I will add the others to the thread.
Last week’s giveaway winner was GIF-maker extraordinaire, Chet Manley. If you caught his work in the “El Contador” thread it should come as no surprise. If you didn’t do so now. Repeat performance encouraged.
Pre-show talking points…
- “The Limited” marks the much anticipated return of Cheryl’s pet ocelot, Babou.
- Tonight’s episode also prominently features rail travel and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. No word yet on whether Matt’s penchant for wearing Mountie uniforms is related. THIS MUST BE ANSWERED.
- Anticipate pop culture train and train fight references. Fingers crossed Silver Streak gets a nod.
- A Canadian terrorist is also involved. I imagine Archer will have something for that.
From Matt: “Lana vs Aisha — we took this pic (then shopped Lana in) a couple of years ago. We promptly put it in a folder and forgot about it. That is the season one staff behind her.”
Also from Matt: “A picture of the current Archer staff. For no reason, I am dressed up as a Mountie. Adam is right next to me.”
The time to start directing questions to Matt and/or gearing up pre-show conversation is now. We’re going to treat things as more of an all-out open thread going forward. We’ll still live blog the show at 10PM EST but encourage everyone to keep chatting throughout the night. I’ll put a cap on things in the AM.
I hope this is still running, i have been a DIE-HARD Frisky Dingo fan, and am currently a big Archer fan. i have been dying to know, how much of Archer is Frisky-driven? because I am CONSTANTLY picking up on frisky references, wether they’re incredibly blatant (is that hydraulic fluid?) or just very subtle references (random eye-patches). I’ve always wanted to know, where you come up with these sort of references to throw in, if they’re intentional, or if there’s a sort of fun to throwing in these bizarre esoteric references (that i love).
Matt, are you the person who tweets as Archer on twitter?
Time to put a morning after cap on this one. Thanks so much to everyone for participating. Pam-sized thanks to Matt Thompson for being so super duper awesome. Same to our boy Chet for having wizard DNA and apparently not requiring sleep. Till next week…
Nice work, folks. I’m hoping to engage the next one.
If you know what I mean.
It’s a Star Trek reference.
To George Takei.
I’m just gonna say this without fear of retribution:
Chet Manley could be inside me if I had a vagina.
Thursday night classes suck balls
@BrettFavresColonoscopy
me too :(
Yay for back to back weeks of missing the liveblog and trying to recreate it during the re-run by reading along!
/http://i1.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/003/619/Untitled-1.jpg
Just throwing this out there – anyone out there have the ability/time for a supercut? I don’t watch or record the episodes onto my computer, but Maske’s request for a GIF with any of the racist American jokes made me think that a supercut of all of them would be a handy little thing to have.
I don’t know if there’s enough to work with (again, GIF-tarded), but Pam skating and taunting Ray to join would be a good one. Hell, anything with Pam is usually GIF gold.
same here
Ugh, reply fail. I’ll be in the corner.
Fox Eared Asshole or Top of Train GIF would be my request(s)
OK, time for GIF-ening.
1. Ignore the last post, tinypic fixed itself.
2. Due to so much American racism and a 9-5, that GIF probably won’t get done before Uproxx closing time. Will probably message someone at some point when it’s done.
In case the other version is giving anyone else a seizure.
Oh Chet, I go out for a late night, post-Archer walk and come back to find your GIF goodies tucked snuggly away in the tree. So lovely.
*hic*
Again, text can be altered/removed.
If y’all are cool with text on stills, I can come up with a super GIF. Otherwise, it gets kinda complicated and big filed.
I’d like some drunk Archer from the opening. The rest is up to the creator.
He’s a loner.
Those are sublime. Only other request I would have would be overlaying any of the Americans are racist jokes.
boop
Can take text off too.
Pam skating and taunting Ray seconded.
Fox-eared asshole GIF?
Solitary ocelot in the rink would be my request. Rawr.
Again, specific requests help. I’ll be tempted to do the whole EP otherwise.
There’s more? This is the gift that keeps on giving.
ALL THE BABOUS!!!!
WOOOOOOOOOO!
CHET! CHET! CHET! CHET! CHET!
AWWW YEAH!
*jumps out wearing his new turtleneck* Heyyy! *Stops, looks around, checks his watch*…oh goddammit, that’s the last time I take part in a Thursday Happy Hour that involves Saki Bombs.
NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! No i will never know what happened to the Lenox Street Ladybugs.
Last comment – I am really, really happy to have you as fans of the show. Again, we never get to talk to anyone about the show. We just show up to work and do our gig, like a cartoon comedy salt mine. And then to see the clever things you say and do with the show, makes me happy, like ocelot camp happy. Also, I wanted to thank the 50 people who make the show. The illustrators, the animators, the guy who cleans the gum off my shoes everyday. They are all really talented people who make a great script come to life. The show is nominated for an ANNIE award this weekend. Personally, I am OK with not winning. But I really hope we do, for the all the people who make the show possible. They deserve it.
Thanks for a fun night. I am now going to go explain my BKM comment to my wife.
Would like to add my belated thanks to Matt. Your commenting snark smacked of Adam Reed-ish awesomeness.
Matt, you’re the best. Behind-the-scenes info AND Taylor Lautner jokes? Exceeded our highest expectations by a mile.
Can’t think you enough and please never hesitate to drop back in.
Oh, and good luck explaining the FMK thing to your wife. Sorry to do that to you. Well, not really.
Thanks so much, Matt. It was delightful having you. Obviously, feel free to drop in on our any of our future Thursday night Archer live threads if you’re in need of some loving affirmation.
Explaining shit to your wife is never fun. I’m just glad to be blessed with a wife who will watch stuff like Archer with me, and actually enjoy it.
Again, thanks for hanging out. Keep up the good work!
It’s great work and you are awesome for even coming to talk to people about it.
Thanks Matt love the show. from an ATL native now in NYC.
I’ve heard some people hating on Unsupervised. Archer it is not, but it makes me laugh in a whole different way
HOLY SHIT!!!
HOLY SHIT!!!
!!!
Fox-eared asshole alert!
Fox-eared asshole alert!
Thanks for doing this Matt. Made the episode better if thats possible.
#1 Full here: [cdn.uproxx.com]
Asian Chop Shop next week? Looks promising as always…
I thought I was excited about Burt Reynolds.
I WAS WRONG.
George. Fucking. Takei.
HOLY CRAP GEORGE TAKEI.
I didn’t know this show could excite me any more!
Nice. Takei is awesome!
GTFO. George Takei? AWEsome.
GEORGE TAKEI is the bad guy!!!
That’s 3 exclamation points.
Maske – can you post those pictures I sent you?
The pictures are great, but next time send us a case of Sweetwater 420.
That’s how we do in the Dirty South.
This sounds illegal. I like it.
On it.
I wanted y’all (yes I live in the South) to have something no one else does.
Well this was… A-MA-ZING!
Thanks for hanging out Matt.
OK, now’s the time of the night where Chet starts making his awesome GIFs, right? Right?
Yeah, I don’t want to sound pushy or nothing. I’m just 100% GIF illiterate and have no idea what it takes to make ’em.
No pressure, Chet. We’re just all sitting here anxiously awaiting you to drop some of your GIF magic on all of us.
Waiting for the ep to compress….
that’s him
Well, I’m going to spend the next hour trying to figure out who I can logically refer to as a “fox-eared asshole”.
Thanks for hanging out, Matt. I’m a big fan of behind the scenes stuff.
Honestly, you guys deserve it. Thanks for the great production
Thanks for watching. Honestly. It is a really fun show to make and we never get to talk to anyone about it. We make it in a cave. Then people see it. WE are not in Hollywood where people tell you great things about yourself everyday. I am always in awe that people are so kind to us and say such nice things.
Archer Rules: One of FX’s best – Thanks Matt, appreciate your presence
“He called you exotic, which is human talk for AWESOME.”
Which you are!
Can you please send me a cell of Archer and Babou sitting in the back of the car? I’ll treasure it forever.
I’m just glad Archer has conversations with animals too. I was looking for some common ground and I found it.
My new fantasy team name – “Man-whores of Montreal”
“YOU FOX-EARED ASSHOLE!”
That line totally got me. Hasn’t ruined my enthusiasm for future ocelot ownership, though.
(slow clap)
Like being banned from Canada is a punishment
Is that Rob Wells from Trailer Park Boys voicing the terrorist?
And Bubbles (Mike Smith) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) from TPB as well.
Sploosh.
yes
H. Jon is the greatest voice actor ever.
ALL AMERICANS ARE RACIST! NO ONE DENIES THIS!
Somehow recurring racial jokes beat out recurring ocelot jokes for me tonight. Did not see that one coming. Brilliantly played.
Thanks for the reminder, Tawmmy.
Matt, your Wikipedia page says that you’ve worked as a voice actor. I’m assuming you voiced characters on the show yourself at some point?
Twilight jokes are the key to my heart, Matt. Just so you know…
MT, you are making an UPROXX legend of yourself this evening.
YEs, but I am not that great at it. I fill in for some background people here in there over all of of our shows. Adam is way better at it than me. It is not as easy as it sounds, the acting. See Taylor Lautner for reference.
For those counting, that’s TWO Twilight jokes. GOd I fucking love vampires.
Is it your goal to make fun of every trope ever? If so, PROPS.
Yes?
Matt: Where did you procure your Mounties outfit? My old one no longer fits, and there is a large hole in my life.
The red headed girl in our group photo is a very talented costume designer. I hesitate to give her name, because the internets are cruel. That suit was made for a normal human, but she somehow made it fit my fat, bruised pear body.
Is Bilko’s appearance purposely based on Mark Schlereth? Totally getting a Schlereth vibe.
I keep thinking of Phil Silvers everytime someone yells “Bilko!”
Can’t be, he hasn’t mentioned green chili yet.
How am I a racist?
Doubt that Twilight ad is a good fit for the Archer audience, FX.
That’s a burn.
Please, with a name like Sausage Mahoney -you are all about Team Jacob.
Mr. Thompson, That Archer / Downton Abbey meme actually is mine. I dont want to plug anything but I have more at [archerdownton.tumblr.com]
Here is a Mallory one I think youll enjoy.
[IMG]http://i42.tinypic.com/2dh9u0z.jpg[/IMG]
[tinypic.com]
Serpentine!
The made fun of that in Generation Kill too
Did you ever see the In-Laws with Alan Arkin screaming this? Pretty great,
“Please tell me that’s a smoke grenade.”
“Okay.”
Beat.
“It’s not though.”
Its a good out. You always try and go out on something good. Does not always work. I liked that one.
An American spy agency stuck between two sets of Canadian mounties locked in a Mexican standoff? Call the UN, we’ve achieved international harmony.
Canadians know about Mexico?
My wife is Canadian. BC Kush is a massive Northwest gold rush. Canada is fresh.
That and health care and pot.
“Lana, we’re going into Canada.”