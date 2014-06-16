Verne Troyer Was Searched By The TSA, And That’s When This Incredible Photo Happened

06.16.14 6 Comments

Verne Troyer, famous for his role as “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers films and for meeting every bit of criteria on the “terrorist mastermind” checklist, was stopped by the TSA over the weekend. The result was the priceless photo below.

Troyer posted the image to his Facebook page late Sunday with the caption “TSA struggles.” Indeed. If someone at TLC isn’t pitching a Little People, Big Government reality show starring Verne this morning, I know nothing about this country.

(Via Verne Troyer, H/T Guyism + World of Isaac)

