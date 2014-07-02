You Need To Watch This Fascinating Video About The Secret Creation Of Jurassic Park’s CGI Dinos

Jurassic Park and its computer-generated dinosaurs changed the movie landscape forever, but CGI raptors weren’t in the original plans. Jurassic Park was supposed to feature stop-motion dinos created by master of the art form, Phil Tippett. The use of CGI in the movie was the idea of a group of rabble-rousers at Industrial Light & Magic who, initially, were only hired to add minor motion blur effects to Tippett’s work.
The story of how a few guys at ILM created the CGI dinosaurs of Jurassic Park in secret on their own time is fascinating, inspiring stuff. CG effects may have become the face of soulless Hollywood disaster porn, but they were innovated by a small group of passionate renegades with terrible hair. Check out their story below…
So, let’s cast votes — when Stan Winston left the room for half an hour after seeing the CGI T-rex, was it to cry or jerk it? Both?
Via Cartoon Brew
So…those guys came in and took over Phil’s only job? THEY TOOK HIS ONE JOB?
In all fairness, that stop-motion looked like garbage.
I wouldn’t shed a tear for Phil, he’s done incredibly well for himself in the digital world for the last two decades plus.
He was the ‘dinosaur supervisor’ on the film, which explains why he was able to stay on and share the Oscar with Winston and the ILM team. And he’s in the same role for Jurassic World. And he has a dinosaur named after him.
It really is amazing how well the CGI has held up nearly a quarter century later.
Particularly considering in was made by like, four guys.
Not only has it held up, but dinosaurs have never looked better than they did here. Walking with Dinosaurs, King Kong, whatever. None of them hold a candle to the first Jurassic Park, and that’s kind of mind-blowing.
Exactly right. Almost no CGI effect that tries to portray an organic creature looks as good as JP.