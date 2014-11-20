Here’s The Scary Moment Florida State Students Were Told Of A Gunman Inside The Library

Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Florida State University library early Thursday morning. Police traded fire with the gunman before ultimately killing him. Two victims were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and are listed in critical and stable condition. The third victim, as of now, is unknown.

University President John Thrasher has released a statement:

“The Florida State University community is extremely saddened by the shootings that took place early this morning at Strozier Library, in the very heart of campus, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all those who have been affected,” Thrasher said in the statement. “The three students who have been injured are our highest priority followed by the needs of our greater university community. We will do everything possible to assist with their recovery.”

During the shootout, police addressed students on the library intercom. Here is that scary moment.