This Is What It Looks Like When A Son Pays Off His Parents’ Mortgage As A Christmas Present

#Christmas #Viral Videos
Editorial Director
12.26.14 9 Comments


YouTube user JoeyTrombone had an extra special gift for his parents this Christmas, and when they open the envelope to see that their mortgage has been paid their reaction is as heartwarming as you would imagine. I mean, these people were cuddling on the couch even before they got the news.

I have no specifics on how he pulled it off, but of course the first YouTube comment is everything you need to know about YouTube commenters. Never change you awful trolls. I prefer this Redditor’s reaction.

YouTube via r/Videos

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christmas#Viral Videos
TAGSChristmasViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP