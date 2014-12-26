This Is What It Looks Like When A Son Pays Off His Parents’ Mortgage As A Christmas Present

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL



YouTube user JoeyTrombone had an extra special gift for his parents this Christmas, and when they open the envelope to see that their mortgage has been paid their reaction is as heartwarming as you would imagine. I mean, these people were cuddling on the couch even before they got the news.

I have no specifics on how he pulled it off, but of course the first YouTube comment is everything you need to know about YouTube commenters. Never change you awful trolls. I prefer this Redditor’s reaction.

YouTube via r/Videos