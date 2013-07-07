Video: Watch The First Ever Fight And Arrest Recorded On Google Glass

On July 4, a documentary filmmaker named Chris Barrett decided to combine the celebration of America’s independence with his favorite new technological toy, Google Glass, as he took a stroll on the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey. Little did he know, as he was testing the video limitations of his snazzy techno-glasses, he was actually about to make history by recording what is possibly (and probably) the first fight and subsequent arrest documented by Google Glass. I’m sure there’s a trophy being crafted somewhere.

Barrett, who is also the founder of PRServe, described it on his YouTube upload…

Tonight, I was testing out the extended video recording option with Google Glass on the Boardwalk of Wildwood, New Jersey. I walked right into the tail end of a fight happening on Jersey Shore boardwalk and filmed the first arrest through the lens of my Google Glass. This video is proof that Google Glass will change citizen journalism forever.

I don’t know about “will change citizen journalism” as much as it can change the way people happen to be in the right place at the right time. Because if human nature has taught me anything, it’s that more people will spend $1,500 on Google Glass with the hopes of catching a nip slip or their dog doing something hilarious than they will Edward Snowden eating biscuits and gravy at a Cracker Barrel. But of course I hope I’m wrong.

Either way, Barrett at least offered us the potential that the eyewear can provide in situations that need immediate attention or happen so fast that we only wish we had a camera to record them. Oh, and he also reminded us that New Jersey is still the coolest place ever.

(H/T to Venture Beat)