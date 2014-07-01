Vine Fights Satan In A ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ Tag Game

To celebrate Deliver Us From Evil hitting theaters July 2nd, there was a huge Vine challenge: Use the voice changers Voicy Video Booth Lite, Voice Changer+, and the desktop app to deliver the evil in their own unique way in a game of tag.
It started with Jerry Purpdrank:
MAX JR was tagged, and discovered demons don’t have to care about physics:
MrLegenDarius, on the other hand, realized what Satan really needs:
While Jabbar Hakeem can never go to the bathroom in peace ever again:
If you’re curious about the inspiration, here’s the backstory behind Ralph Sarchie, the real-life NYPD sergeant on which the movie is based. Deliver Us From Evil arrives tomorrow.
Grow some balls and call this a shitty movie Dan.
Fuck the sponsorship.
Love how he packed up his watermelon!
I thought the first two guys were the same person. No way more than one person has the same stupid haircut and chin fuzz combo. Boy was I wrong.