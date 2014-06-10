Waffle House Is Refusing To Let A Waitress Keep A $1000 Tip From A Charitable Customer

Shaina Brown, a single mother of three kids who works two jobs to make ends meet, was working the late shift at Waffle House at 3 a.m. on Mother’s Day when a customer surprised her with a $1,000 tip. (Technically a $1,500 tip — $500 was to go to a woman at another table.)
In what sounds like the makings for a story that could have been adapted into a feel good, family friendly Tom Hanks movie quickly took a turn for what could be a sad, depressing Tom Hanks movie because those dickholes at Waffle house forced her to return the tip. From the Charlotte Observer:
“I feel like they stole from me,” said Brown, 26. “They did exactly what they teach us not to do.”
This really happened. I confirmed Brown’s story with the customer who left her a tip the size of a mortgage payment, a Raleigh businessman who didn’t want public attention for his deed.
Then I contacted Kelly Thrasher, a Waffle House spokeswoman, who told me that large tips are refunded to patrons as a regular procedure. Generous tippers are asked to tip again by cash or check. The restaurant handles it that way, she explained, in case the customer decides to dispute the tip later or ask for a refund.
I mean, I guess that is a pretty smart policy because of all the millionaires that regularly pass through Waffle Houses and you know sometimes the humidity inside the Waffle House makes your monocle steam up and next thing you know a $5 tip turns into a $500 tip.
After the reporter for the Charlotte Observer tracked down the man who gave Brown the tip, he offered to send her a check for the amount — but at that point the whole ordeal was probably making him regret doing a good deed, which he might think twice about next time. So good job, Waffle House, both for stealing money from single moms and forcing newspaper reporters to harass good Samaritans. Just throwing it out there, but I’ve got a puppy here if you’d like to kick it.
If you read the rest of the story that’s not posted, the man came back and wrote the waitress a check a few days later. Waffle House contacted the man after seeing the tip and let him know of the policy, and why they were returning the tip.
The policy actually makes sense. I’m sure there has never been a drunk person at that left a giant tip and called the next morning to cancel it. It would have been a lot more difficult for the waitress if the guy turned out to be a dick and disputed the charges.
“I borrowed this post, but it makes sense. The Huffington Post had a story on this in September of 2013. Apparently, banks will not process excessive tips and have been known to bounce back tips that are as little as 30 percent. In those cases, the restaurant and server get scammed out of the entire meal.
Sorry, but it actually makes perfect sense for Waffle House to do this. Sucks for the waitress, but the company’s first responsibility is to protect itself. Waffle House did nothing wrong here.”
So the real assholes are banks? Do tell.
Has there ever been an anything where the bank comes out like a saint? A movie? A news story? A knock-knock joke?
I’ve got a genius idea: hold on to the tip for 30 days. THEN give it to the waitress. That way your ass is covered.
On a credit card the company pays a couple points on the bill, so it would have cost WH a few bucks. That combined with the chance of a dispute, makes sense. So a lesson to do gooders….carry a checkbook!
Yes! A fucking math lesson:
Food Bill: $15
Generous Tip: $1500
2% to CC bank: $30.30
Restaurant’s loss: -$15.30
Lesson: Checkbook? Meh. Cash talks. I typically carry around $100 cash with me at all times, just in case. I pay the bill with a CC, entering zero at the tip line (less profit for the banks and no IRS trail). Then I give the tip in cash directly to the server, usually 30% for adequate service, 50% for excellent service, and 100% for servers that are friends IRL. Those friends generously share with cooks, dishwashers, etc. Pay it forward if you can afford it.
