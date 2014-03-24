'The Walking Dead' Discussion: Kenny Powers Goes To Terminus

For the first two-thirds of “Us,” last night’s episode of The Walking Dead, the only thing less interesting than The Walking Dead was the obscene number of commercial breaks during the episode. In fact, until the final act, the best thing about the airing was seeing Josh McDermitt (who plays Eugene) in a Talking Dead promo without his Kenny Powers get-up. Holy sh*t, a mullet can really transform a guy.
This is crazy.
Besides that reveal, the first two acts mostly entailed a lot of walking, a little talking, and a lot more walking. Michonne and Carl split a candy bar, while Rick beamed with fatherly pride, as the three of them continued their walk toward Terminus. As we’d find out near the end of the episode, Daryl and his new gang are only a short distance behind. That’s not good for Rick.
Why? Because Joe and his men are not good people. They basically live by shotgun rules: You claim it, and it’s yours. If you break the rules, you get the sh*t beat out of you, as Len demonstrated when he planted a rabbit in Daryl’s bag in order to implicate Daryl in a rule violation. Len got caught. His punishment? Death by ass-whooping.
They take their rules seriously.
Still, there’s an uneasy understanding between Daryl and Joe, who probably reminds Daryl a lot of his brother, Merle. Yeah, he’s an a**hole, but he’s reliable, consistent, and — as long as you stick to the rules — trustworthy, even if he is a scumbag. The catch here, as we learned in the final act, is that Joe and his marauders are making their way to Terminus for one reason only: To find and kill Rick, because Rick killed one of their own back in “Claimed.”
By far, the more interesting storyline in last night’s episode was that of Glenn, Abraham, Tara, Eugene, and Rosalita. Eugene, early on, completely stole the show as what may be the nerdiest character in basic cable history. He’s an RPG-playing, dinosaur-obsessed, Mt. Dew swilling (probably), mullet-wearing dork, and I love him. As we are reminded by Abraham on a couple of occasions, Eugene knows how the outbreak began, and knows how to put an end to it, but before Eugene can save the world, he has to help Glenn find Maggie. (Eugene is also probably either full of sh*t or completely delusional, and Abraham has gotten swept up in those delusions.)
Fortunately, Glenn did find Maggie, and the reunion is a sweet one, although maybe not as euphoric as I’d hoped. After Glenn and Tara enter a railway tunnel full of walkers to catch up with Maggie; Eugene, Abraham, and Rosalita find a car and circle around to the tunnel exit, where they stumble upon Bob, Sasha, and Maggie. They all turn back into the tunnel and blow away a gang of walkers seconds before they can feed on Glenn and Tara.
Glenn and Maggie make out, our hearts swell, and everyone lives happily ever after …
… For about five minutes. Because as soon as the group of eight get together, they all decide to walk to Terminus before heading to D.C., and instead of dragging the reveal out until next week’s finale, we get an actual glimpse of the place. It’s fenced in, barely secured, and full of little gardens. Once inside, the crew of eight walk upon Mary, who welcomes them to Terminus with the promise of dinner and a place to sleep.
There’s no way Mary is what she seems. There’s just no f**king way. NOBODY in the zombie apocalypse is that nice, welcoming, and trusting of strangers. There’s something obviously off about Terminus.
What lies inside? Is Mary a wacko? We’ll find out next week, as Rick, Michonne, Carl, Carol, and Tyreese also join the rest of the survivors at Terminus.
tasha yar, bitches.
Mary: “Try a hot steaming plate of Soylent Z!”
So now we know. Beth was taken by Joe Carrol’s cult. Im sorry to say she had her throuat slashed last night so she prob wont be back.
I loved the Day Of the Dead reference in the tunnel. Bub looked amazing :-)
he doesn’t have the cure. he knows how it started.
Her picture had the eyes crossed out in that house.
After the miracle cure in the prison, they may just be willing to go with it.
Also, that welcome to Terminus lady was Tasha Yar from Star Trek: Next Generation.
Fawk….this makes me feel even older than I am.
Sorry dudette. Granddaughter of Bing Crosby, the one and only Denise Crosby. She’s old now. It happens.
that aint no denise crosby
You mean Commander Sela from Star Trek: TNG.
Eugene freaks me out because he looks just like Bill Hicks.
if he mated with Taran Killam.
WHERE ALL DA REEF AT
Holy shit man, I was thinking exactly this when Daryl said he “ain’t been lit since before things fell apart”
Yo, burning that picture of Maggie is equivalent to the old horror story cliche’ of saying ‘I’ll be right Back’. Oh we’ll, bye Maggie.
Oh snippity snaps, Maggie’s a goner!
BUT she also was wearing Daryle’s ponche….dundundun
Yup!
Beth…it’s what’s for dinner.
Too skinny. Plus we need Daryl to Release.
Did Daryl sleep through Len’s murder? They guy was beaten to death and finished off with an arrow to face seemingly on the floor next to him and Daryl found out about it the next morning? Also, how did “a beating” escalate to “execution?”
For a redneck brought up surrounded by violence, a guy getting beat is the equivalent of listening whale songs when falling asleep.
He did notice…he just chose sleep over watching a dude get beaten.
I must not have heard Joe say that, which would explain a lot, but I’m still curious how Daryl didn’t notice.
Joe said (I think) “Teach him all the way”. Which I assume means beat him to death. After the beating, they could have drilled his face with an arrow to prevent Zombie Len.
Does it bother anyone else that Maggie seemingly has absolutely no concern whatsoever for her sister?
I keep forgetting they’re sisters because it never comes up and they look nothing alike.
i think she just thinks her family is gone.
Yo, I must be selfish because that didn’t even cross my mind until now. Imma biatch too. Damn Maggie! Chalk it up to sibling rivalry.
Yes.
Maggie is a selfish biatch. Always has been, always will be… until next week when she is served as tasty Magchops with a side of mint jelly to the group.
I think Rick was a bit hurt that Coral didn’t offer him a piece of that candy bar.
He was smiling like a doof. I think that particular group was high as hell if ya ask me.
I really hope Terminus is being run by Christopher Eccleston and his horny military bros
The Hershel daughters would get tore up!
Four stars, Meat. Damn, if that film didn’t generate more thrills in 2 hours than this noble effort has in 4 seasons.
That would increase my interest in the show!
They should have saved us the suspense and had the entire crew get gunned down at Terminus. That would have made more sense that whatever these writers will think is clever and throw at us. Terminus being the cannibals from the comics would be interesting…
Next week on Talking Dead Andrew Lincoln & Lauren Cohan. So….so…sad. In memorium.
I do think we’re setting up for a Maggie death next week. They said someone alive from the comics will die in the show. I’d have to guess it will be Rick or Maggie…because if it’s Michonne…Well, you know what we do.
If they would have slaughtered that whole set that arrived at Terminus with maybe a couple of the newbies escaping… it would be Red Wedding epic!
Cannibals would be interesting…how they handle it…totally a different story.
1. Joe planted the rabbit to gain Daryl’s trust. See’s more of a use in Darryl than arrow-face.
2. Terminus got cannibals. and shiiiiitttttyyyy security, which I could imagine would be snipers in the windows above.
Was anybody planning to eventually cook and eat the rabbit or did they just plan to walk around with an unrefrigerated rabbit carcass for a few days?
I am glad I am not the only person who thought this was a possibility, but I feel like it is giving the writers too much credit.
I thought that as well. Joe wants to keep the group size down as well, see’s more value in Daryl.
I’m theorizing on the joe planting the rabbit…just feels like something he’d do. Plus he states he “saw him plant it” but could be doing that just to gain Daryls trust. He sees alot of his own vest wearing self in him.
That rabbit was the worst effect this show has ever had. They were basically throwing a ripped up stuffed animal at each other in that warehouse by that point.
Also: Darryl saw them beat the shit out of Len, and still slept on the floor? Take his truck at that point, moron. Anything beats sleeping on the floor.
The other guy planted the rabbit. Joe saw it happen and gave him a chance to tell the truth, which he didn’t do.
Terminus literally means : The End Of The Line
So, I suppose Terminus-is-full-of-cannibals seems like a logical thing but what I really want to know is, fake-friendliness aside, why the fuck would they leave the gates unlocked? I get that they want people to arrive and feel welcome, but they are just asking for death-by-walker if a horde of zombies shows up. Not exactly the best defense strategy ever devised. Of course, the Walking Dead has never been much on in-show logic so, you know, whatever.
The gate wasn’t locked but it had a chain on it, like the kind you’d use to keep dog/cattle/anything without thumbs in. I don’t really think zombies have the hand eye coordination to flip a latch or unhook a chain.
White lighting will sure as shit catch fire. That stuff would for sure burn that cabin down.
@Huell – The best part about Daryl/Beth’s house fire and Tyrese and them seeing it is the smoldering zombies. I guess those zombies decided it would be a great idea to check the fire out by literally walking through it.
@Paul from the Gump you are now qualified to write the show! It seems like the only reason for that fire was so we, as viewers, knew where they were in relation to one another.
@Huell
so your comment just rung a bell in my head that the moonshine fire is the fire from Carol and Tyrese’s episode. Good God Im a moron.
“Common Sense Consultant” would be an amazing job!!! Can’t wait to see them on “Talking Dead”-
“Well, the writers wanted to have Beth and Daryl burn down a house, and I asked an important question- ‘Why would they want to set a fire in the middle of the woods?’ so they changed the end of that episode”
@ Righteous Axe
Still no scene of Maggie trying to mow her own lawn by candle-light as yet. I wonder if the writers have given it any thought, though. I know I can’t be the only one.
@ Everyone else
Also, the writers seem to routinely induce sudden, random, obvious logic failures as a way to create conflict-driven drama. How many times can you have somebody be ambushed by zombies who have apparantly gone into stealth-ninja mode? I mean, shit, you’re alone in the woods, it shouldn’t be that hard to hear a stumbling zombie coming towards you even they aren’t moaning loudly.
The lack of common sense is quite frustrating. I’m going to leave my child out of my line of site while they play. Zombies around be damned.
This show needs the common sense consultant in the worst way.
there’s no fucking in show logic whatsoever. but what i really want to know is who is mowing the lawns.
my personal opinion is that they eat whatever Mary’s cooking, and then somehow they find Beth’s clothes, and they realize that they were eating Beth.
BOOM. hire me, AMC! I can write this shit all day!
^^Oh, snap.
They already have 4 Wal-Mart greeters writing this shit. Back off bro!!!
I just want to see my sweet Beth alive, if they kill her off it’s gonna be too upsetting.
Joe and his crew are assholes I wonder how Daryl is gonna get out of that. Hopefully Carols group saves the rest of the crew from Terminus, shits gonna end in cannibalism or something there I can feel it.
Beth was kidnapped by Joe Carroll and his new cult. Didn’t anyone see the previews for this week’s The Following?
Joe and his crew remind me of Uncle Jack and the Nazi’s from Breaking Bad. Terrible people that show up, will drastically advance the plot, and die. I assume.
I come back to this thread every week to laugh at all the “OMG THIS SHOW IS SO BORING NOW, ALL THEY DO IS WALK” comments. every. single. time. predictable idiots.
Is it still trolling if you troll the trolls?
Every comment section is
“Ugh this show is the worst..I’m so done…see you next week.”
on their end? yes, you’re right.
um. that is some terible trolling.
It was really nice of the walkers six feet away who had just seen him to ignore Glen for the 10 minutes he needed to be trapped with Tara before the cavalry arrived out of nowhere!
You know what? I rescind my belief that Terminus is full of cannibals. I bet it’s filled with cannabis now. That’s why that woman was so friendly and cooking. Bitch is high as fuck.
I laughed.
Next week on…The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Everyone Left Alive.
First, no way Eugene knows shit. I thought the Hispanic girl was every bad stereotype, but now I’m left wondering when Eugene found the time to shave off his sideburns and neckbeard.
Second, I kinda wanted Tara to die, just so Glen could live with THAT for the rest of his fucking life. “MAGGIE’S OUT THUR AND I GOTTA FIND HER NO MATTER WHAT OR HOW DANGEROUS I ACT EVEN IF I GET MYSELF KILLED DOING IT” Rosalita was right. He was being an asshole that was unnecessarily endangering himself and everyone around him. Then he has the BALLS to act like he’s the only one who has family missing. Go fuck yourself Glenn. I hope all the bad things in life happen to him and nobody else. Everyone has a party on a yacht filled with sexy people, and Maggie leaves him to party on the sex boat, and he’s just on the beach all UGNNNH.
I wish they would have had Glenn go with the Peter Griffin bit while running. He trips on those tracks and we get 5 minutes of Ahhhhhh tsssssss Ahhhhhhh tsssssss (I’m not sure how to type that sound out)
Glenn is the king of going off half cocked by following his cock.
I just wanted to know what their game plan was for getting out of the tunnel without a light source.
Lulz. BTW, nice Chapelle reference.
Read the comics about Eugene. Spoiler alert.
Glen was the f-ing worst last night. Dude, you know where she is going, you are going to same place, no need to f-ing sprint. Going through the tunnel to save a little time (AGAIN, FOR NO DISCERNIBLE REASON) was so stupid, I was hoping he would get capped. Brutal.
GLENN I KNOW ITS YOU! GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE!
I would like to party on said sex boat with Maggie and Rosita.
Cannibals. Terminus is full of cannibals.
No joke, The show came back on @ 9:32 and went to commercial again @ 9:36.
Anyone remember reading young adult books in junior high (maybe middle school actually) and some chapters would literally be just one page, front to back? Just so each chapter could end on a “cliffhanger”. R.L Stine’s “goosebumps” comes to mind.
I have to record it and then watch it so I can fast forward it. Otherwise it drives me nuts.
Last week’s episode was “Of Mice and Men.” This week’s episode was “Watership Down,” complete with multiple dead rabbit shenanigans. I wonder what classic novel we’ll get next week?
I suppose the whole series is pretty much a version of “Watership Down.” Last night’s episode just prominently featured a rabbit and a place that seems safe but is probably horrible so it clicked for me. *repacks bowl*
How to Cook for Forty People
Not a novel, but maybe Sweeney Todd.
If this week was Watership Down, does that make Terminus Silverweed’s Warren? Because I definitely think it does.
Why the hell are they so hellbent on giving Cudlitz that Tang hair color while leaving his goatee natural? I so badly want to take him seriously on this show and the cartoon look is killing me.
it’s usually the other way though. Everyone in my family has dark brown hair but their beards grow in red.
You can have different colored hair and beard.
My brother has dirty blond hair and when he grows a beard it is reddish auburn.
Of course I make fun of him for it, but it is possible
GIMME FUE GIMME FIE GIMME DABBAJABBADAH
Better than hearing, “GIMME FU GIMME FAHR GIMME JABBAJABBAJIRE
I hear James Hetfiled screaming ‘YEAH” in my head every time I see him.
Actually, I think the scene with Rick sitting lost, is after him,Abraham and Carl were on watch and a couple of guys tried to rape Carl and Rick killed em both with his bare hands and TEETH.
Which brings me to my next point. Kids, don’t do crack.
Did anybody catch Bub from Day of the Dead in the tunnel? I’m pretty sure it was him
Yeah, they lingered on him just enough to make the reference clear.
Absolutely caught that too. Neck clasp and everything.
Yeah the grill was a little too in your face. I mean the lady could have been doing anything, sweeping the porch, making tea, but nope she is cooking on a big ass people size grill.
Also after the long journey she doesnt offer anything to drink or a place to lay down. First thing is first you should eat something.
Soylent Green is people.
Also, I chuckle to myself every time I see that stupid avatar picture of Dickie Bennett. Good stuff.
I know not much happened, but I liked the episode well enough all the same.
Theory: I believe Terminus is a hub for cannibals that lure humans with those signs on the tracks for food. I think the people of Terminus are responsible in the disappearance of Beth and have taken her for consumption. When Mary is introduced she is cooking something in a pretty sizable BBQ. I think she is cooking the remains of Beth and the “plate” she is promising to serve our heroes will be a hearty bowl of Beth Stew.
Thoughts?
Yeah, she’s basically just skin and bone as is. They will need to plump her up Hansel and Gretel style.
I like the idea of Terminus as cannibal land, but I agree with @DeltaJuliet and @Steve – We’ll see Beth alive again, but time’s probably short for her.
Agreed. She’s more than likely there, as I can’t see the writing expanding the shows universe that much, but she ain’t dead.
Yet.
I somewhat agree, but I don’t think it’s Beth. If she gets killed, I doubt it will be off-screen.
I like it, hence my own Terminus-Cannibalism theory posted below.
[SPOILER ALERT]
I’m guessing Mary has a crew, and they’re the Hunters from the comics?
From Reddit: no idea what it means, other than a validation of what we’re all suspecting – that Mary is not what she seems.
She’s a Scientologist! RUN!
Oh snap! Wow!
She’s blind in her right eye. PUNCH HER THERE!
Oh god….it’s Carcosa!
It is.
That is the painting from the house Michonne and Carl cleared, correct?
Terminus-If you arrive you survive. Also we are playing a never ending game of hide and seek so if you show up and only find one lady there is no reason to be alarmed. Seriously. Trust us.
They’ll never address it, but I believe Eugene has Asperger’s. He has all the signs….
@dummypants well played sir.
yep, he said something last night and I was like “Ok, autistic dude.” I feel it’s fairly obvious.
I think Mary has ass burgers too. Get it? I’ll show myself out.
He came off that way in the books, too…
ehh maybe, but i’m gonna remain skeptical until the producers say something.
mainly because the burgers seems to be the “it” thing right now with every socially awkward character on tv or in movies being called “on the spectrum”. it’s getting a little out of hand.
I have a cousin who has Asperger’s and I used to work with a few people coordinating therapy sessions for Asperger out patients. He’s very focused on topics at hand, wants you to know how smart he is, stays very fixated on a task, will argue at the drop of a hat….
What signs does he have?
Just because someone likes nerdy shit doesn’t mean they have ass burgers.
What? He hasn’t said cool cool cool once yet.
I claim this comments section.
Well it looks like everyone here who also commented are gonna be beaten to death and executed with arrows.
Wait.
Shit.
My money is on “nutjob religious community”
Combo of both, nutjob religious cannibals. Boom.
I like the nut job religious community idea…maybe we’ll get an Americans/Walking Dead crossover (I know, different networks, deal with it) where Mary is actually a grown up Paige.
You just need to sit through this 30 minute presentation!
I think the people of Terminus are selling time shares.
“Nutjob cannibal community” gets my vote
Mary looks like grown up Lizzie. Kill it! Kill it! Kill it!
Wow, good call. I didn’t see it until you pointed it out but yeah… the hair, the eyes. Sort of uncanny.
“….to save the ENTIRE human race.” Damn, the two times he made those statements made me cringe. Sometimes the writing is so ham-fisted. However, I really enjoyed the episode. I have a GIANT crush on Allana Masterson. Yes, I know she comes from douche genes, but good lord, she is packing some serious sweater puppies.
L Ron I think we need visual proof that you could see them from behind. We’ll also need a frontal view so we can determine how much of them can be seen from behind.
It’s for the sake of science. If you don’t help us advance science then what will happen to the future of STEM education? WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!?!
It’s clear, to save the state of science and technology education we need to see your 1st wife’s bewbs.
She’s short, thin and has giant bewbs relative to her size. Basically, all things in my wheelhouse. She also looks a WHOLE lot like my first wife. Hers were so big you could see them from behind.
BTW, I’m a breast man.
Don’t see the Tara attraction. Rosita, on the other hand, makes every scene better. If she gets killed, she better show up in every episode thereafter as the hot zombie.
I also think the ham-fistitude has more to do with Eugene being an apparent sham and repeating shit like that to Abraham than it does with the writers thinking it’s a bold statement. Abraham is just repeating what he’s been told because he’s not really the type to paraphrase.
I’m all in on Allana Masterson and her sweater puppies as well.
They’re proud scientologists and DJs. There isn’t much to love.
Ya know I never really understood all the Masterson hate.
I think that we all know that Eugene is full of shit. There is no way that “mentally handicapped Cam from Modern Family” has the answer to everything.
Yes @Five Beer Mission…we know.
Mullets add a HAIR of credibility . . .
Fixed.
I have a feeling Eugene has Asperger’s. He has all the signs…
Don’t tell my heart.
“But he has a mullet! Mullets add an heir of credibility!” – Billy Ray Cyrus, maybe?
BUT HE KNOWS THE NAMES TO SEVERAL DINOSAURS
“But he has a mullet! Mullets add an heir of credibility!” – no one ever
I get the feeling we’ve seen the last of Carol and Tyreese for the season. They’re behind Dale (and everyone else for that matter) and I wouldn’t be surprised if their arrival in early season 5 is just in time to save one of the other regulars from otherwise pending doom. Plus delayed reveal that “hey Rick and Carl, here’s Judith!” makes sense for this crew, imo.
/Dale face
Dammit, definitely meant Daryl.
Christ, if they’re back where Dale is we may NEVER see them again cause Dale died on the farm.
Terminus gave me the same vibe as the St. Johns’ dairy farm from season one of the video game (for anyone who played The Walking Dead video game); everyone seemed too nice, the place too good to be true, and in the end, they were actually cannibals. I predict the same for Terminus. Cannibalism, not dairy farming. Although both could be true.
My (dream) predictions: Joe kills Rick, Carl kills Joe, Michonne adopts Carl and they leave the show to live in a candy factory, Carol kills Beth for hitting on Daryl, Daryl and Carol get married and split a wedding cake made of varmint, Judith just isn’t there and no one ever mentions her again, Bob is immune to the disease, Tara meets a nice girl, Maggie, Glen, Eugene and Rosita stand around being useless, Tyrese makes Dale Face and Abraham for president. Also, that is human meat on the grill. FADE TO BLACK.
You forgot Carol telling Beth to look at the flowers first, but otherwise, I’m down.
Easy, Dustin…
One of the teasers, little spoiler, shows Rick making a trap to catch rabbits. Rabbits don’t see the trap, but they’re forced to run through it. A second later, they hear somebody scream ‘HELP!’ and Carl immediately runs towards it.
Because its a trap, right Carl, you fucking idiot. The thing your father just showed you? Just stay put you stupid idiot!
Admiral Ackbar has something for this…
Jacob Hale’s stupid “claim” rule explains why a biker gang has an insane amount of power in Charming, CA.
I’ve gone over the mileage on my “actually” lease, damn it!
Enrico, I actually laughed out loud at your post and I’m only slightly drunk, so thanks for that. Good strong theory by the way. TWD & SOA being in the same universe actually makes me like both shows more.
The Irish claimed Chibs!
The interminable trek to Terminus.
#TeamJoe
@peter
They will prob leave terminus for the fireworks factory at the beginning of next season and arrive sometime towards the end of season 19.
When will they get to the fireworks factory??