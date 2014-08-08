Want To Be Sent Home Early From School? Do What This Kid Did And Get A Nacho Stuck In Your Eye!

Getty Image

When I was a kid, I remember taking a hard fall during recess and bloodying up both my knees. I was wearing tights at the time (woot, Catholic school!) and luckily they hid my gross wounds from nosy classmates and even nosier teachers. I was in pain, but I also didn’t want anyone to know, lest they call my parents or send me home. Why? Because my mom was the kind of mom who would’ve scolded me for 1) being careless 2) not ‘fessing up about my schoolyard accident and 3) dirtying my divine uniform. What the hell does this have to do with anything, you ask?

Well, today one Reddit user shared the absent note below. It details the reason why his/her brother had to be sent home early from school: He got a freaking nacho in his eye!

I can’t even BEGIN to tell you the crap I would’ve gotten from my mom had this happened to me. Godspeed, little guy. I hope the nachos were worth it. At least it wasn’t head lice?

Via Reddit