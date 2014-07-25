Washington DC’s Providence Hospital Is A Nightmarish Rat-Filled Hell Hole, Says Former Contractor

Getty Image

WARNING, DISTURBING CONTENT AHEAD

NO REALLY, THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO AVOID FULL BODY RETCHING

OKAY FINE, HERE YOU GO

So, a former morgue contractor has successfully sued the D.C.’s Providence Hospital to the tune of $230,000 for emotional distress after she was attacked by rats on the job, which had infested the hospital morgue. The problem stemmed due to the fact that the morgue’s coolers were constantly breaking down, and also that the morgue was conveniently located next to the trash compactor. Because if you were a rat, why would you choose trash when you could have …. Oh.

This is where things get really horrifying so I’m just going to let MyFoxDC get this and put my hands over my eyes until further down the page.

“They were going into places like the anal area, the vaginal area, the pubic area of the males,” Doris Kennard said. “That’s where they would get in.” That is just one of many incidents Kennard witnessed as rats feasted on bodies from the inside at the morgue here at D.C.’s Providence Hospital. “They were getting inside of the bags,” she said. “They were actually gnawing inside of the bags and leaving the remnants of where they were eating to get inside of the bags. Parts of the bag on the tray. I saw scratches on the bodies.”

