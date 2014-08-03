Watch A Helpful Guide To (Nearly) Every Marvel Easter Egg

Did MTV really collect “every Marvel Easter Egg” in one video, like they claim? Probably not, and I’m sure a million nerds are Hulk-smashing in rage at everything they missed (there’s intentionally nothing from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy). Even so, the clip’s nearly 13 minutes and although you probably noticed most of the references before (DID YOU KNOW STAN LEE IS IN EVERY MARVEL MOVIE?!?), it’s still nice to have them all in one place.

Get More:

Music News