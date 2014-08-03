Watch A Helpful Guide To (Nearly) Every Marvel Easter Egg

Did MTV really collect “every Marvel Easter Egg” in one video, like they claim? Probably not, and I’m sure a million nerds are Hulk-smashing in rage at everything they missed (there’s intentionally nothing from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy). Even so, the clip’s nearly 13 minutes and although you probably noticed most of the references before (DID YOU KNOW STAN LEE IS IN EVERY MARVEL MOVIE?!?), it’s still nice to have them all in one place.
Get More:
Music News
I don’t know about Easter Eggs they missed, but they seem to be totally wrong about who Benicio Del Toro is.
He didn’t make it clear, but he was referencing the giant cocoon in the glass case in the background.
I think the narrator says “that sad weird slug guy” so it might not be Adam Warlock. Reminded me of some plant monster or maybe Ego, the Living Planet(‘s offspring?). Marvel has a million weird forgotten things (:
I think FOX might have the rights to Adam Warlock since he was in Fantastic Four comics, not sure.
Ahh. Watched the video with my kids going nuts in the background, so I missed the slug bit
This guy doesn’t seem to know Oracle is a real company, his constant references to it as an easter egg are annoying
Doesn’t really that’s Larry Ellison either.
*realize
I think it is meant to be an easter egg here, though. Oracle Inc. was the company owned by Namor, The Sub-mariner.
You’re right about the Oracle logo. I just looked myself.
@Blandwiches and as MickTravis4Life stated, that is Larry Ellison, who is the CEO and co-founder of the real life Oracle.
A few of the items in this video were a stretch, some could have been elaborated on, and some were completely wrong.
For example, the Raza comic book character they show is a completely unrelated character who just happens to have the same name. The one they show is the one from the Starjammers.
He says “suit” when he talks about the Human Torch in the glass case. That’s not a suit on a mannequin, that’s the actual Human Torch android.
To my knowledge, Jack McGee never appeared in the comic. Just the TV show.
He probably could have pointed out that Oracle is company owned by Namor.
Except that Oracle probably is the real world company as I learned above.
So wait, the cosmic cube is an infinity stone now?
In the MCU it is.
“every Marvel Movie” where’s Spidermans, X-Men, Punisher, Ghost Rider, Mediocre Four, Electra and Daredevil. Every Marvel Avenger-related movie maybe.
those are all fox based Marvel, not made by Marvel Studios and Disney
^^^SMH we seriously still have to explain this?
Well he did show me one thing that I missed. Only because I was too lazy/uninterested to go to IMDB and read more about Thor 2.
Thats fine. Was talking about the guy above me
Stan Lee’s not in every Marvel movie, Kurp. He’s not even in every Marvel Studios movie.
MTV? What’s the point in watching this? Really.
While we’re on the topic of Easter eggs, did anyone else see a Boba Fett helmet just after the Guardians entered the Collector’s establishment in Knowhere? It was for a brief second, I believe as they went up the stairs, on the left half of the screen near the center.