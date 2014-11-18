Watch A Weird Commercial For Aubrey Plaza’s Vulgar All-Women Basketball Team

11.18.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

I’m not sure how I didn’t know this, but Aubrey Plaza is a member of the Pistol Shrimps, an all-girls rec league basketball team that asks Taylor Swift to join the team on Twitter (“Come ball with us in LA! You’re tall! You can play center!”) and has an unhealthy obsession with Burger King. The LA-based Shrimps are made up of “models, writers, actresses, and their friends,” according to GQ, and their team slogan is, “F*ck the haters,” “F*ck off,” or “We make our h8ters cum!!!”

They could beat the Lakers in a pickup game.

