Old Spice’s Crazy ‘Dadsong’ Commercial Is A Tongue-In-Cheek Ode To Helicopter Parents

Think the doting, creepy, sure-I’ll-watch-my-son-have-sex mothers of Old Spice’s “Momsong” commercial were horrifying? No doubt they struck fear into the lives of millions of teenage boys across America, but now its sequel is about to turn the dial to 11.

“Dadsong” features the heavily stereotyped opinions of you-need-to-get-a-job fathers. Yes, because first relationships always end with genuine employment. If I weren’t mistaken, I’d think Old Spice’s commercials were exploratory steps into the cutthroat world of romantic comedies.

Generalized hilarity aside, this tongue-in-cheek ode to helicopter parents ends with one of the most horrifying images in commercial history. Have fun trying to sleep tonight!

