Watch This Giant Grasshopper Get Snatched Out Of The Air By A Bird, Completely Blowing A Stoner’s Mind

01.06.15 3 years ago 10 Comments

Watching acts of nature unfold before your very eyes is pretty fascinating, so I can only imagine how being stoned enhances the experience — but one lucky Arizona dude who goes by SaferArizonaDave on Reddit recently found out. Here is his YouTube description for this video, Presented in full because there’s no way I can really top it:

This is freaking insane. I got really baked then check out what I just caught on video. So I’m walking out front, taking out the recyclables when I see this huge fluttering out of the corner of my eye. I thought it was a hummingbird but it was down low by the wall it turns out it was a monster grasshopper I think. So I start to record to see how close of a picture I can get and it flies away. Once airborne A bird dives and out of nowhere and snatches it in mid air. It scared the sh*t out of me. Man that was nuts!

Ahh, the childlike wonderment that comes with being stoned out of your mind on psychoactive drugs. If only we could all stay that way forever. But on that note, language NSFW.

(Via Reddit)

