Watch This Giant Grasshopper Get Snatched Out Of The Air By A Bird, Completely Blowing A Stoner’s Mind

Watching acts of nature unfold before your very eyes is pretty fascinating, so I can only imagine how being stoned enhances the experience — but one lucky Arizona dude who goes by SaferArizonaDave on Reddit recently found out. Here is his YouTube description for this video, Presented in full because there’s no way I can really top it:
This is freaking insane. I got really baked then check out what I just caught on video. So I’m walking out front, taking out the recyclables when I see this huge fluttering out of the corner of my eye. I thought it was a hummingbird but it was down low by the wall it turns out it was a monster grasshopper I think. So I start to record to see how close of a picture I can get and it flies away. Once airborne A bird dives and out of nowhere and snatches it in mid air. It scared the sh*t out of me. Man that was nuts!
Ahh, the childlike wonderment that comes with being stoned out of your mind on psychoactive drugs. If only we could all stay that way forever. But on that note, language NSFW.
(Via Reddit)
Was that David Lee Roth?
He sure got shocked when that grasshopper….jumped.
Pretty sure it’s Christian Slater.
I have never once filmed anything with my phone where I felt the need to provide any sort of commentary while filming.
I find it weird that so many people who record with their phone feel like they need to provide some sort of play-by-play and / or colour commentary.
Are we sure this isn’t double rainbow guy desperately trying to find his 15 minutes again?
Only thing better would be if he looked up and there WAS a double rainbow.. :head explosion:
Sounded like Seth Rogen to me.
lol why?
its all dog shit down there.