Watch This Snowy Owl ‘Laugh’ Whenever This Man Comes To Visit Him

#Cute Animals #Animals
Entertainment Writer
11.09.14 5 Comments

I don’t hide my respect for owls. They’re majestic creatures that look pretty cool sitting on tree branches in the middle of the night. That said, they creep me out. A lot. Take this gif for example:

My point here is that I don’t trust the laughing owl up there, no matter how much they edit the video to actually make him laugh. Behind that laugh is a sociopath. Something just looking to survive in the hard world and is willing to slash you in the face at a moment’s notice. Don’t trust it.

(Via Laughing Squid / Adam Poley / VanCityVideo)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cute Animals#Animals
TAGSAnimalsCute AnimalsLAUGHINGNature's SociopathsOWLSSnowy Owl

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP