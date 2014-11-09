Watch This Snowy Owl ‘Laugh’ Whenever This Man Comes To Visit Him

I don’t hide my respect for owls. They’re majestic creatures that look pretty cool sitting on tree branches in the middle of the night. That said, they creep me out. A lot. Take this gif for example:
My point here is that I don’t trust the laughing owl up there, no matter how much they edit the video to actually make him laugh. Behind that laugh is a sociopath. Something just looking to survive in the hard world and is willing to slash you in the face at a moment’s notice. Don’t trust it.
(Via Laughing Squid / Adam Poley / VanCityVideo)
Waiting for someone to come on here and say the Owl’s laugh is evidence of some horrifying condition that will lead to its death since that always seems to happen.
THAT OWL HAS MONO!
Well, I can’t watch this via my phone so already I Dont want to be associated with uproxx
I think that owl is just incredibly happy to see his handler/owner. Or he’s laughing at the man’s stupid haircut, hard to tell but owls are judgey, that’s for sure.
Looks like he’s panting to cool off. Those lights seem kinda hot.