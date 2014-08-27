Watch This Terrifying Lightning Bolt Strike Right Next To A Person Filming A Rainbow

Mother Nature, y’all. Mother Nature does not give a solitary sh*t about you or your rainbow, as you can see from this video in which a woman was just minding her own business filming herself a nice rainbow, when all of a sudden — BOOM, lightning is all like, f*ck you.
Pro tip: Make sure to watch this with your volume turned all the way up like I did so you can jump clear across the goddamn room when the money shot finally happens.
(Via Tastefully Offensive)
Yeah. That was awesome. It’s awesome because she wasn’t blown to smithereens.
she was inside.
