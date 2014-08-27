Watch This Terrifying Lightning Bolt Strike Right Next To A Person Filming A Rainbow

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mother Nature, y’all. Mother Nature does not give a solitary sh*t about you or your rainbow, as you can see from this video in which a woman was just minding her own business filming herself a nice rainbow, when all of a sudden — BOOM, lightning is all like, f*ck you.

Pro tip: Make sure to watch this with your volume turned all the way up like I did so you can jump clear across the goddamn room when the money shot finally happens.

(Via Tastefully Offensive)