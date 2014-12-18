We Get A Slightly Clearer Look At Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ In These Pictures

Daredevil has been kept fairly tightly under wraps; we’ve yet to see a trailer for the show, arriving in May 2015, for example. And while the show’s personnel have answered a few questions, we’re still looking for details. The next issue of Entertainment Weekly, fortunately, has a few more photos, at least.
It appears the ninja outfit will be a mainstay of the series, at least at first:
It’s interesting not least because, well, we haven’t seen the iconic red outfit at all. In fact, the poster for New York Comic-Con features this black outfit as well. It is actually from the comics; Matt Murdock wears something similar whenever he goes ninja on us. But it’s definitely not the DD we’re used to in the comics, possibly thanks to Affleck tainting the character.
Also notably missing? Daredevil’s billy club/cane/swinging wire. Again, it may just not be in the photos, but it’s not in his hand and not on his belt, so far, and his cane appears to be standard-issue equipment. Meanwhile, showrunner Steven S. DeKnight is still occasionally answering questions about the show on Twitter. Like, for example, ruling out other villains:
Awwwww, no Stilt-Man? Come on, he’d fit right into a dark crime drama! He’s so gritty!
i fell like his is gonna be marvels answer to the arrow
It definitely feels like that’s the direction they’re headed in. Especially since they got DeKnight, an action series expert, to run the board.
Yeah, because the red suit is what was wrong with the Affleck movie (the theatrical release I mean. The director’s cut is pretty solid)
Eh, it’s better. It’s in the category of “Movies that are vastly improved by a director’s cut but still not good” for me.
I thought the red suit Affleck wore was really sweet and the mask was perfect. I always just wondered who made it for him…
Maybe he needs to build up a reputation before he decides that he can become more than a man if he becomes a symbol that strikes fear into the heart of Gotham’s…er… Hell’s Kitchen’s criminal underground….
Yellow suit or don’t even bother.
Bah. Nobody cares about him. Show us some Deborah Ann Woll already!
Wilbur Day is Stilt-Man! C’mon, get up w/ your super villain identities haha….Frog Man would be a good one too.
I’m sure they’re golding back the red suit as a big surprise reveal. I highly doubt he’ll be in the black ninja suit for the entire duration of the season. That’d be an epic cocktease, and they know it.
“Still wearing that black suit I see… ”
“Still”
“Still”
Gonna go with a costume change after the first few episodes.
Did someone say ninja?? Is this the live action Naruto we all have been waiting for?…….Hello? Anybody there? Guys!!
It’s be resolved in a later episode when he finds out the maid rearranged his closet and he thought he was wearing red the whole time
This costume looks exactly like the Daredevil one from the 80s Hulk TV movie….
Am I the only one in the universe who liked Affleck as the Daredevil? Probably.
(I did, too, but I’m going to hang back until I see how bad you’re picked on…)