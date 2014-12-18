We Get A Slightly Clearer Look At Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ In These Pictures

12.18.14

Daredevil has been kept fairly tightly under wraps; we’ve yet to see a trailer for the show, arriving in May 2015, for example. And while the show’s personnel have answered a few questions, we’re still looking for details. The next issue of Entertainment Weekly, fortunately, has a few more photos, at least.

It appears the ninja outfit will be a mainstay of the series, at least at first:

It’s interesting not least because, well, we haven’t seen the iconic red outfit at all. In fact, the poster for New York Comic-Con features this black outfit as well. It is actually from the comics; Matt Murdock wears something similar whenever he goes ninja on us. But it’s definitely not the DD we’re used to in the comics, possibly thanks to Affleck tainting the character.

Also notably missing? Daredevil’s billy club/cane/swinging wire. Again, it may just not be in the photos, but it’s not in his hand and not on his belt, so far, and his cane appears to be standard-issue equipment. Meanwhile, showrunner Steven S. DeKnight is still occasionally answering questions about the show on Twitter. Like, for example, ruling out other villains:

Awwwww, no Stilt-Man? Come on, he’d fit right into a dark crime drama! He’s so gritty!

