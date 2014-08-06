We Might Be Seeing The End Of The World Of Warcraft

One of the financial mainstays of Activision Blizzard is World of Warcraft. Month in and month out, it reliably pumps millions into the company’s coffers. But as recent subscriber data tells us, that might not be for much longer.
PC Gamer crunched the numbers from Activision’s last earnings call, and came up with some troubling numbers. First, the game’s subscribers have nearly halved since 2010, from 12 million to 6.8 million. The relatively good news is that the game only lost a million subscribers from July 2013 to July 2014, so the bleeding has been staunched somewhat.
And things could be a hell of a lot worse. It’s the only MMO with double-digit market share, and even respected games have been dying off left and right when it comes to subscriptions. So Blizzard is doing well, compared to its competitors at least.
Of course, there are a whole bunch of people at Bethesda who were drinking heavily throughout the earnings call, since their financial centerpiece this year is a subscription MMO that so far has yet to crack a million subscribers or, for that matter, come out on the consoles it was supposed to be released on. That’s got to sting.
According to data, we’ll have about five years until an angry moon crushes Azaroth or something. Blizzard itself will be just fine; it’s got Diablo III and Hearthstone to keep the doors open. But we suspect at least a few people will be sad to see the end of the World of Warcraft.
How’s ESO doing? Any follow-up on the claims made not all that long ago that it would be the biggest flop of 2014?
So far, about 770,000 subscribers, but I’m holding off my judgement call until the console versions hit. Not looking good, though, especially compared to Skyrim (current sales? 20 million.)
@dan did they fix the Dupe bug? Everything I heard that even after Beta a dupe bug was there that killed in the in game market system since the majority of people already had the best equipment.
They still made like a billion dollars on WoW last year, so I think they’re ok. But in business terms, if you ain’t growin’, you’re dyin’.
I think subscription based MMOs in general are dying.
They’ll get an uptick when the new expansion comes out this Christmas. There hasn’t been any new content in a year.
Pretty much this. Subs held and even grew a bit during the expansion while new stuff was being released but now that it has been nearly a year of one raid people drop out til the next expansion is released.
They’ve been saying this for years yet low and behold, its still around with people speculating on its demise. Hopefully one day it does come to pass then someone will actually have the nerve to make an original MMO instead of just another WoW clone.
Anyone checked in on Everquest? See if that’s still running?
Free to play
It is. My old roommate goes through phases where he would play the everloving fuck out of it.
I’m sure there will be a big uptick once the movie comes out.
I don’t think subscription mmos will die. From an outsider perspective with bros who dig this , they’ll be free for a while, and the public opinion whether it’s worth it’s salt.
I haven’t played in a few years, but I’ve lately been wishing I had the time to get back on WoW.
I was thinking the same thing until I remembered that I pretty much almost really turned into a headset wearing potato thanks to that fuc*king game…. but stilll…
That’s kind of the issue. The game is going to fizzle out, especially if they over-focus on retaining current players (as opposed to attracting new ones). No matter what you do with expansions and new content eventually the time-suck of a game like WoW will be too much as the current players mature.
Yes, it’s fading, this has been known since Cata. Everyone has known for a while that, barring something revolutionary, WoW will continue to trend slightly downward aside for new xpacs. But, it will still be a hell of a long time before it’s surpassed as the #1 MMO, and likely only when Blizzard decides to do something new. The Death of WoW is, as always, greatly exaggerated.
And if you didn’t see ESO failing spectacularly, you haven’t been paying attention
There is still 6 million people subscribed to this game??? What the hell. I played it steady for 4 months before deciding, “Oh. This is just an endless fetch quest.” Even the hardcore players that raid dungeons with their guilds every week have got to be like, “Why do I spend so much time on doing the same thing over and over again?”
This is acting like 6 million isn’t still generating a fuckton of money. Furthermore, of course subscriptions have dropped. It’s been a while since the last expansion. There will be another bump when the new one comes out. Yeah, WoW isn’t pulling the numbers it was and it’s been steadily losing players for years, but this isn’t the death of the game at all. Blizzard can still ride this money train to the bank.
How much is a fuck ton? See here:
Which also suggests ESO has launched well, but it’s blowing up the charts with about 800,000 subscribers.
well…lets see Billy Boy…Subscription is $14.99 per month, times that by 6 million will give you $8,994,000,000. Times that by 12 that gives you $107,928,000,000. So yeah…I would say 107 BILLION Dollars a year is a FUCK ton of money….
And by the way, Official Release date for WoD (Warlords of Draenor, the new expansion pack for all Non-WoW players) will be announced on August 14, 2014…so five days from now.
Tanis Hart: you need to redo your math:
6.5M subscribers @ 14.99 = 97,435,000 per month * 12 months = $1,169,220,000 ($1.2B annually)
6.0M subscribers @ 14.99 = 89,940,000 per month * 12 months = $1,079,280,000 ($1.1B annually)
Either way, it’s NOT $107 B a year … no company makes that kind of cash (and it is allll cash)
And those numbers are just the subscribers @ month cost (there’s a slight decrease for 3 month or 6 month renewal plans)
And those numbers don’t include the people who buy pets, mounts, or other game artifacts which can easily cost $25 per pet, mount or artifact.
There’s no way that Activision is going to shutter this cash cow. And for the raiders, there is generally content to farm until expac (Reckoning, for instance, on the Manno server)
Etheryelle beat me to it. Too many 0’s in your math, Tanis.
Yuuuuup
Article was published before the correct title could be written:
We Might Be Seeing The End Of The World Of Warcraft In Half A Decade (Spoilers!)
Bethesda gets what they have coming, they should have worked on Fallout 4 .
Bethesda should have made a better game, ever.
I think the issue with WoW isn’t with the game so much, it’s that the players that pumped their numbers to 10 and 12 million have just grown up, plain and simple. I played 5 years myself. And then grew up, had a family, and now I have better things to do.
Yeah, I would imagine this is a big part of it as well.
Not to mention the plague of gold farmers that have since been banned. I’d say they need to pull a card from EVE-Online’s bag of tricks and make game-time buyable and sellable for in-game gold. The problem with that, is WoW is not a single instance for everybody. The fact that the servers are split, and the market really CAN’T thrive the way EVE’s does would prevent that from being successful.
Zoidberg sayd your headline is bad, and you should feel bad.jpg
Source: I play the game relentlessly and read all the things about it.
This is the “End of the Expansion” slump. That is, we’ve had the same PVE and PVP content with no new additions (and only minor balance changes) since Sept 10, 2013. Things will pick up – probably on the 14th, when they announce the release date for WoD (the next expansion), but certainly by the time that expansion is released.
A large portion of the loss was in Eastern countries. The servers in like China and Taiwan have different lockout mechanics, meaning they can consume the highest end PVE content two and a half times in a week, where US audiences can only do it once in a week. Chances are good that if nothing else has intervened, there are a lot of folks in those countries who have all heroic content well completed and are taking a break. And I assume that there have been other things happening in the relevant countries.
WoW subscription numbers have been in decline for 4 years, and we’re still at 6.8 million. The decline will continue with spikes up and down for some more years.
The next hugely successful MMO is going to have to do something pretty different.
It’s undeniably on a downward trend. They aren’t closing their doors anytime soon, but those 12 million sub days aren’t coming back. They aren’t combining servers for the fun of it.
People have been “crunching numbers” on WoW’s earnings since the year it was released. Yet it setill remains the top MMO on the market year in and year out. They listen to the community and actually adjust to it. I HATE WoW yet I still play it. Goes to show you how addicting it can be. And I give Blizzard props for that.
Quick! We need a champion to wield the Sword of a Thousand Truths!
Azeroth*
This could very well lead to the end of the world ……………….
….
of Warcraft.
The title needs ellipsis. South Park has ruined all normal talk of that phrase.
“Azaroth” It hurts your credibility when you spell things wrong. if you pay attention to how the charts also go you’ll realize that if the launch goes even kinda well they will win back subs and people tend to fall off and the end when there is less content. If the launch goes well they could easily shoot back up.
This MMO soap opera shit… lol
Holy lack of context, Batman. Let me join the chorus of people pointing out that this is end of an expansion and there’s been no new content for a year. Happens at the end of every expansion, then numbers rebound with new expansion. Further, I’d like to know why you seem to have such an agenda against WoW – as far as I can recall, you did not report or discuss a single aspect of MoP since its launch, but you suddenly take an interest when you want to (foolishly) report WoW’s demise?
It’s not the only MMO to do so well. SOE has publicly noted that games like EQ2 and even EQ1 still have large player bases, for example. Note this is a example not something I am posting as I enjoy the EverQuest franchise. The only folks that presist in this rumor that WoW is the best one out there are the die hard WoW fans. Which is something that has been proven time and time again.
So while the article is accurate as to Warcraft’s loss of subscribers, myself inculded, it’s not accurate in saying that it is the only MMO with a double digit market share. A prime example is EVE-Online, the only MMO that is doing so good that it never had to offer F2P, nor make plans for having such anytime soon.
Finally someone mentions EVE-Online. Thank you sir.
Never played this once, never even thought about it, but I will tell you that when they pulled the plug on Star Wars Galaxies, I was a sad, sad camper. Seems like six million is still a nice number, but losing something that you’ve invested time and effort in is a bit tough to take.
The sad part is Galaxies was a great game. If it only had people with better vision, it could have continued indefinitely I think.
End of Expansion duldrums is certainly in effect. It is absolutely not the only culprit in declining numbers. When is the last time they put out a new patch? Sure, there are still some people working to kill Heroic Garrosh, but lots of other people who don’t have the time (like myself) to commit to a regular raid team are going to be bored by now. There is only so much time you can spend gearing alts.
Numbers will spike in WoD, then trickle down as content gets old. If they get hotter on putting out new content, it should slow the subscription losses. If they think they can let people farm Azshara (or whoever the big bad is this time around) for a year, brace yourselves for sub-6mil accounts.
With the way they recycle old content and only do what THEY want to do like taking away flying, profession perks and all the other shit I cant remember off the top of my head as well as making the next expac an alt killer it will go downhill quick. Oh and dont forget all the little bugs in the game they do not take time to fix which is totally annoying.
you obviously only read what you wanted to in the expansion notes. Flying will be allowed after patch 6.1. The guys that actually sat down and designed all this new content area stuff, want people to actually take there time to enjoy the artwork. Flying was not allowed in Pandaria til you hit 90, and its suggested that even after the 6.1 patch that you will have to reach 100 before you can fly. As to nerfing professions and Alt’s I am sorry that you have gotten so used to riding on easy street in WoW and now you are going to be made to actually work at the basics to make your character thrive. Here is an idea for you, go dig out Warcraft 3, the prelude to the entire WoW time and play that game with NO cheats. See how it was before even Vanilla…Believe me..I have it installed on my PC and still enjoy playing it, cause you had to do as the old peons said “Work Work”. Welcome to WoD, and in the words of RuPaul..”its time to work Bitches” So stop belly aching and get ready to build a honest to god Base/Garrison.
I can’t wait to see some of these “epic” players get left behind and exposed for who they really are as they will not be able to blame anyone else for their failures except themselves… :D
I made an account just to say that you can’t even spell Azeroth right. This is the most useless waste of internet ever.
I can’t believe it. They did the impossible. They killed the world of Warcraft with a single release. Game’s subscribers have nearly halved since 2010, from 12 million to less then 6 million. The original world/dungeons designs were just fine. I play private servers, vanilla, bc and lk with my son for free. The biggest mistake they made was, not allowing members to have an account for each patch and not allowing old dungeons and raids to have a setting that increases the level to groups max armor. With special drops for those dungeons. They’d kept all the old school and brought in the new with the kids panda patch. Just my 2 cents.