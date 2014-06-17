We Might Know Who The Villains Of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Are

We don’t know much about Star Wars: Episode VII. A hint here, a rumor there, TMZ photos everywhere. But no movie set can stay leak-free forever, and who the villains are might finally have escaped. Needless to say, there will be spoilers for the whole trilogy.
According to Making Star Wars, the villains are… Sith groupies! Specifically, they’re a former branch of the Empire tasked with hunting down Jedi. They’re not Sith, but they have lightsabers, black-and-chrome Stormtroopers, and a serious religious devotion to the red lightsaber crew. Apparently Luke has been keeping these guys from killing potential Jedi for the last thirty years.
Which actually sounds a lot like the main bad guy from Star Wars: Rebels, actually, but then again, we don’t know a lot about that show, either. Regardless, while the usual rule about seasoning any rumor with a grain or two of salt should be followed, this does sound like a reasonable way to deal with the fact that Luke restored balance to the Force and also why no other Jedi emerged over the years to challenge the Empire. Besides, it’s not like bumping off younglings isn’t an accepted part of the Star Wars canon.
The claims that, in Episode VIII, these Jedi Hunters revive the Sith and make them the main bad guys of Episode IX are a bit iffier. Those movies probably aren’t even written yet, and a lot can change. But at least for Episode VII, it seems we’ve got our bad guys. They will, however, likely lack the Emperor’s sick dance moves:
What I’d give for my old ‘Nuke the Ewoks’ bumper sticker…
But are you willing to take back the ’86 Ford Escort it’s attached to?
Bummer, I was hoping it was going to a trade federation, or intergalactic banking cartel.
whoa whoa that sounds a little too scary for a pg-13. Maybe the villain can be a lingering sense of foreboding that the audience gleans from the musical score used during tense New Republic senate meetings.
My money’s still on a gripping plot about an intergalactic zoning commission meeting.
“You can’t put a waste management site on Tattooine! That planet is classified XG-46!!”
The Millennium Falcon fails the annual safety inspection, Chewie rips the inspector’s arms off.
I REALLY want to see the Republics version of C-Span for like 3 hours. Just subcommittee meetings. Thats it.
Or some B-List galactic celebrity reading prepared remarks to a sub-committee on the rights of migrant Ewok workers, and in the final scene the camera pans back to reveal the true villain: a mostly empty senate chamber.
The villain of Star Wars will always be George Lucas.
I think you meant Star Wars fans.
Fans are always the worst.
The real villains are going to be our own high expectations.
Ever notice how the best movies had limited Jedi v Sith stuff and was mostly about the Empire vs the Rebels?
What are you talking about? Luke maturing through introspection on Dagobah while Han and Leia grew as characters with genuine relatable motivations was no where near as good as a bunch of random aliens fighting a bunch of faceless clones and other random aliens in one huge video game melee where Samuel L. Jackson had to beg for a purple lightsaber so he could find himself on screen, despite being the only negro in the film.
I will gladly trade genuine personal character interaction for meaningless fights in the rain and in the dust and on volcano planets with breathable air because this was obviously a clean burning volcano planet that didn’t spew ash everywhere like volcanos tend to do(Your move Dr. DeGrasse Tyson).
Ehh. Empire basically had two plots, one focused on Luke and the force and the other focused on Han, Leia, etc running from the Empire. That turned out well. Jedi’s strengths were actually because of the Jedi stuff – the main plot was…well…Ewoks.
… and I’m out. If this is even remotely the plot I’m waiting for it to come on Netflix.
There are two Sith at a time, and they both died: one guy got his personal iron lung fried as he gorilla press slammed the other guy down a shaft. The End. One of the very best things about the Star Wars story is how neatly the story was tied up. You can’t treat the Sith like Herpes and the Jedi like Valtrex.
Its said theyre not Sith. The impression I got is just like theyre the Al-Qaeda of the Sith.
The Rebellion was
Al-Qaedaerrr the Arab Spring. At best theses Sith groupies are neo-nazis. If the Sith groupies are a bunch of skinhead retards selling meth then I’m back in.
Well, they’re groupies, not the Real Thing. Supposedly they bring two Sith back, though. My money is on Vader being revived.
@Dan Seitz
That sounds like the plot to Blade: Trinity.
@Kungjitsu
Does that mean that Han will wear a name tag that reads “Hello My Name Is Fuck You?”
Its going to be very sad to see (one or all) the original cast die or retire in the next movie. Luke ok, he can return as a blue ghost, but Im not ready to see Han or Leia die.
I always get hungry for shrimp whenever I read that name.
If it is like all his other movies the villain will be whomever JJ Abrams says it is not.
And if we’re really lucky, they’ll film all the scenes of said bad guy in a low-light environment, where we have to guess at details of the design through highlights and reflections on his inexplicably glossy skin.
Seriously
I thought they cloned the emperor or something and this time he’s back and is made of liquid metal and stabs chewbacca’s dad in the face with his knife arm while pretending to be chewbacca’s mom. Also Luke Skywalker dies while giving a thumbs up.
They’re probably the lost tribe of the Sith, A whole planet of them, Luke’s son Ben falls in love with one of them.
I’d rather watch someone smear Vaseline on a camera and drive through the desert.
So you’d rather watch a Vincent Gallo movie?
It’s Khan. The villain is Khan Noonien Singh.
Yup.
i thought the concept and look of Imperial Knights from the Dark Horse Star Wars Legacy comics were cool. Non-darkside Jedi who served the Empire. Wonder if they are something similar.
Sith Groupies? Ah yes, an excuse for HAWT YOUNG FACES.