Wendy’s Just Took A Steaming Dump On Your Favorite ’90s Hard Rock Ballad

Yesterday evening I was sitting around with a Comedy Central rerun of Futurama on in the background while I dicked around on my phone, when all of a sudden the most upsetting thing that’s happened during an episode of Futurama since the dog waiting for years happened: This abomination of a Wendy’s commercial parodying Mr. Big’s 1991 single “To Be With You” came on. I watched in silent horror as the lyrics to the rock ballad were changed to be about … *shudder* … Pretzel Buns.

For example: “I’m the one who wants to be with you / Pretzel Bun I know you’ll feel it too.” NO. JUST NO. PRETZEL BUNS, OR BUNS OF ANY KIND DO NOT HAVE FEELINGS AND THAT IS JUST LAZY PARODYING.

Shortly after I went on Twitter and saw that I was not the only one offended by the commercial, as our own Burnsy was calling for federal intervention:

Attention @BarackObama Wendy's bastardization of Mr. Big's "To Be With You" should not go unpunished. — Bah HumBurnsy (@MayorBurnsy) July 28, 2014

A quick search revealed that others, too, were displeased. (Of course there were also a few idiots who liked it, but screw those people.)

I'm glad Mr Big is still getting paychecks but hearing this Wendy's molestation of To Be With You hurts my heart. — Cristin Stickles (@ThtsWhatSheRead) July 29, 2014

Dear @MsMorganSmith you ruined Mr. Big's song. And the pretzel bun at Wendy's blows. Your #1 Fan, Bob — Bob Sullivan Show (@BobSullivanShow) July 29, 2014

AHHHHHHHH NO NOOOOO NOOOOO NOOOOO now Mr. Big's To be with you forever ruined by Wendy's in a commercial! NOOOOO ITS IN MY HEAD AHHH — MIKE KRAMER (@BlexClex) July 29, 2014

Boycotting Wendy's for their blasphemy of using "To Be With You" by Mr. Big to sell pretzel bun hamburgers. — katie (@holylola) July 29, 2014

Shut up, YouTube Wendy's pretzel love ads. No one should ever cover Mr. Big. — Carol Lynn Orsini (@Carol_Orsini) July 29, 2014

I'd like to say the Wendy's pretzel bun commercial with the lady singing the Mr. Big song hurts my eyes & ears and makes me hate television — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) July 29, 2014

https://twitter.com/B00MERKUWANGER/status/493833185575178240

Hear that Wendy’s? YOU HAVE FOREVER RUINED A WONDERFUL SONG. I hope you all are good and happy with yourselves, and that it was worth it in the name of Pretzel Buns. As I said last night, how dare they sully my favorite karaoke song? Clearly that is my job, and if I’ve had a half dozen or so glasses of wine I am VERY good at my job.

What’s next, Wendy’s? Extreme’s “More Than Words” to sell chicken sandwiches? Nelson’s “After the Rain” to sling french fries? ARE THERE NO MONSTER BALLADS THAT ARE SAFE FROM YOUR FAST FOOD CLUTCHES?

Here’s the original, FYI, if you want to try to cleanse your brain from that awfulness: