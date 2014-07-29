Wendy’s Just Took A Steaming Dump On Your Favorite ’90s Hard Rock Ballad

Yesterday evening I was sitting around with a Comedy Central rerun of Futurama on in the background while I dicked around on my phone, when all of a sudden the most upsetting thing that’s happened during an episode of Futurama since the dog waiting for years happened: This abomination of a Wendy’s commercial parodying Mr. Big’s 1991 single “To Be With You” came on. I watched in silent horror as the lyrics to the rock ballad were changed to be about … *shudder* … Pretzel Buns.
For example: “I’m the one who wants to be with you / Pretzel Bun I know you’ll feel it too.” NO. JUST NO. PRETZEL BUNS, OR BUNS OF ANY KIND DO NOT HAVE FEELINGS AND THAT IS JUST LAZY PARODYING.
Shortly after I went on Twitter and saw that I was not the only one offended by the commercial, as our own Burnsy was calling for federal intervention:
A quick search revealed that others, too, were displeased. (Of course there were also a few idiots who liked it, but screw those people.)
Hear that Wendy’s? YOU HAVE FOREVER RUINED A WONDERFUL SONG. I hope you all are good and happy with yourselves, and that it was worth it in the name of Pretzel Buns. As I said last night, how dare they sully my favorite karaoke song? Clearly that is my job, and if I’ve had a half dozen or so glasses of wine I am VERY good at my job.
What’s next, Wendy’s? Extreme’s “More Than Words” to sell chicken sandwiches? Nelson’s “After the Rain” to sling french fries? ARE THERE NO MONSTER BALLADS THAT ARE SAFE FROM YOUR FAST FOOD CLUTCHES?
Here’s the original, FYI, if you want to try to cleanse your brain from that awfulness:
“Totally ruined a great song”?
That is one of the worst songs ever. “…just to be the next to be with you”? Are you kidding me?
WORST.LYRICS.EVER.
Well, maybe not as bad as “Every Rose has Its Thorn”, but close…..
You are correct, it is a terrible song. In the words of a respected doctor: “The music’s bad, and you should feel bad!”
How DARE you sully the name of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by comparing it to “To Be With You”.
This good sir, is a outrageous slander.
Blasphemer!
The radio version of this commercial is playing on my radio right now…it plays at LEAST once an hour if not more. So annoying!
“To Be With You” is a crime against humanity. With any luck the members of Mr. Big are in a prision in The Hague where they are forced to listen to their musical abortion on an endless loop.
The only way this song could be “ruined” would be leave it exactly as it is.
I’d rather listen to Zamphir and Celene Dion singing Lee Greenwood songs than “To Be With You”.
It’s true. So true.
Any version of that song is fucking awful. I work at a radio station that plays stuff like that, and whenever the song comes up during my shift, I delete it. #You’reWelcome
If “to be with you” is anyone’s favorite 90’s hard rock ballad, that person should try listening to more music and finding an actual good song to be their favorite.
“Here’s the original, FYI, if you want to try to cleanse your brain from that awfulness”
How does one cleanse awfulness with more awfulness? Is that like fighting fire with fire?
I would say it’s like fighting fire with gasoline.
Uh oh. This article backfired. Rowles’d.
Do people actually like that song? I figured any parody would be an improvement.
This horrible parody reminds me of White Lion’s “When The Children Cry” because, you know, it makes all kids cry. Nailed it.
Man those pretzel burgers are really good. But this article sucks.
I just can’t live without you/ 4-cornered burgers….
It’s pretty funny when a writer gets it totally wrong.
Know your readers if you wanna continue being a pop culture writer, dog.
It is possible she’s being ironic.
Right, and so that’s why she desperately searched for users on Twitter to back up her assertion that Wendy’s “took a dump on your favorite 90s hard rock ballad”
No one born after 1984 would give 2 shits about this song.
sadly no one born after 1984 remembers the abortion music was in the couple of years before Nirvana. we might remember most of the power ballads fondly because of childhood nostalgia, but they were mostly just generic pop released by 80’s rockers desperate for one last hit.
First of all, congratulations on your “Born After 1984” status.
Second of all, by “desperately searched for users on Twitter,” you mean I typed in “Wendy’s Mr. Big” into Twitter’s search box and collected the top bunch of results. As far as Twitter searches go, it was still a pretty minimal effort.
Have a goddamn sense of humor, people.
@jetspete gets it right.
Geeze, writers are the laziest these days.
Wendy’s commercials in general are awful. You sell shit food to fat people wendys.
No one ever took this song seriously. But they’re lucky they didn’t fuck with “Love Song.”
I saw Mr Big open for Rush. It was one of the worst experiences in my life. I will not be tricked into listening to any version of this god awful song ever again. You, sir, should be ashamed of yourself.
I wouldn’t classify this song my favorite power ballad….but all y’all can go fuckk all y’allselves.
Even if my appreciation of the song is skewed by my memories of my crush, who was the first to grow boobs, in the 6th grade blasting it out on a field trip.
To be honest, until this post, I had neither heard, nor heard of, this song.
All you haters diminish the fact that the red-head can open my catsup packets anytime she wants.
A worse version of a steaming pile of dog doo? Impossible!
Shit cover of a shit song?
‘Wendy’ can take a steaming dump on me anytime.
I think the best thing about this song was this SNL skit: [www.metacafe.com]
“To Be With You” fan right here, .standing proud. My favorite part is how neither of the two dudes at the end want to let the other be the last one to sing… Oooohhoooo
This is nothing new! Whatever idiot is running Wendy’s advertising dept. is running it right into the ground. There’s nothing worse than having a decent company that suddenly starts spending tons of $$$ just to alienate people. Raggedy Ass has been pissing me off since her earlier “BooYah” Wendy’s commercials. What I’m hungry and away from home … Here I come Arby’s or Chick Filet!
Stop your bitching. Mr. Big is loving those checks for use of the song.
Mr. Big sucks hemorroid infested ass!!!!
Some things you just have a difficult time un-hearing and un-seeing. Regarding the “redhead” in the most recent Wendy’s ad I have rarely witnessed any promotion so fucking lame. The bastardization of Mr Big’s 90’s track “I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You” is almost unforgivable the way she sings it. Even if you don’t care for Mr. Big or the song itself it’s ponderous to me that anyone could possibly like this commercial. Furthermore it’s so evident that she is trying to be SO COOL and comes of so not COOL. I wonder how Wendy’s marketing honchos could possibly think this is effective? Is there anybody who agrees or is it just me? Good Grief i’t’s just plain awful and I hope Mr. Big is making BIG BUCKS in royalties….
OMG! It’s just a commercial! You people never to get a life!
Sorry. That should read GET A LIFE!
@Mimi Castonguay…Wendy’s and Arby’s are owned by the same corporation. You give your $$ to Arby’s it’s much the same as giving it to Wendy’s…