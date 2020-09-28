Over the weekend, President Trump’s elusive income tax returns became the subject of much outrage after being obtained by the New York Times, which reported that he’d paid a very tiny amount while supposedly being a billionaire. The publication also pointed toward astonishing write-offs, including $75,000 for hair styling. That’s incredible no matter how one frames things, but in the harsh daylight of Monday morning, people are thinking of people who haven’t gotten away with not paying taxes, and that includes prominent cases like Lauryn Hill and Wesley Snipes.

Reminder that Wesley Snipes spent 3 years in jail for misdemeanour avoidance of taxes despite offering to pay $842,000 to the IRS. — Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) September 27, 2020

The White Men Can’t Jump, Blade, and New Jack City star emerged from a federal prison in 2013 after serving three years behind bars. Although he was acquitted of felony tax fraud and conspiracy charges, he was convicted on misdemeanor charges involved with failing to file tax returns from 1999-2001. Snipes did offer to pay over $800,000 as a settlement offer, but as of 2018, the IRS was still pursuing him for much more money. Yes, Snipes is probably “saying: WTF?!” right about now.

There’s a lot of Blade jokes out there right now.

Wesley Snipes when he finds out the president didn’t pay his taxes: pic.twitter.com/scWM0k24QS — 𝔸₂₄ngel 🐦 (@BluRayAngel) September 28, 2020

Wesley Snipes went prison for not paying his taxes but a fake conman president gets off with paying $750

I would prefer to watch more Blade movies than watch Trump trying to hit a golf ball pic.twitter.com/MjPyIVPUYa — Xenawarrior (@Xenawar35528718) September 28, 2020

Remember when they locked up

Wesley Snipes for tax evasion? Fucking Blade. pic.twitter.com/oxjEXJQXRp — North@HOME (@North00) September 28, 2020

One user remarked upon Snipes being unable to take advantage of a “fake news” claim, and this Breonna Taylor reference cuts like a knife.

Wesley Snipes' fatal error in not paying his taxes was his failure to tell the IRS it was "Fake News." Also forgetting that he's Black, so that shit would NEVER work. We can't even sleep while Black. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2020

The subject snowballs from there.

Wesley Snipes was sent to prison for taxes but Trump became President of the United States… #750dollars #TrumpTaxes #DonTheCon pic.twitter.com/rxlbRvihzw — Clay 'Not Holding His Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) September 28, 2020

Wesley Snipes and Lauryn Hill had their careers destroyed (OH AND THEY WENT TO JAIL) for failing to pay taxes. So I guess this is just reason #57,001 to put this dude in jail. — Sam J. Miller (@sentencebender) September 28, 2020

never forget what the IRS did to Wesley Snipes. — cal (@djcalworldwide) September 28, 2020

Wesley Snipes and Lauryn Hill had their careers destroyed (OH AND THEY WENT TO JAIL) for failing to pay taxes. So I guess this is just reason #57,001 to put this dude in jail. — Sam J. Miller (@sentencebender) September 28, 2020

The only people who are guilty are the ones who sent Wesley Snipes to prison after he tried to reach a compromise to pay his taxes, but allowed Trump, who doesn’t pay his taxes and is $1.1 billion in debt become President. pic.twitter.com/ilq8Wwh1mU — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 28, 2020

For what it’s worth, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany already spun the tax report (as “inaccurate”) on Monday morning’s Fox and Friends edition. The next press conference should be an interesting one.