What Is Barack Obama Thinking Reaching Over The Sneeze Guard At This Chipotle?

Pete Souza snapped this photo of President Obama ordering a nice meal at a local Chipotle and thought nothing of it. That’s a big mistake because within we can clearly see a major
faux pas crime occurring.
Yes, that’s the President of the United States reaching over the sneeze guard at Chipotle and no one is saying a word to stop him. Not one person grabbed him or yelled at him to stop. Someone could’ve yelled out, “don’t you know what you’re doing?” But no, there was just silence. And hunger.
Well some eagle eyed folks on Twitter noticed and they let out some of their grief:
And there was this one fearless soul who managed to call out through the crowd, letting people know exactly who she thought the parties involved we acting like:
And while we’re calling either Obama or Souza a Judas, I wonder if anyone managed to ask if the president had thought about what the folks in Benghazi would’ve ordered if they could. You know, the kind of question that would ruin anyone’s day.
And why a bowl, Mr. President. Are you against the hard working farmers that grow the precious grains and wheat that make our delicious breads? Sickening.
Meanwhile, the line for the trough at Golden Corral curled around the corner and not a soul complained about what I just did in the bathroom without washing my hands. Time to eat some mashed potatoes and fondle the rolls.
(Via Pete Souza)
Judas was paid 30 pieces of silver.
Obama had a groupon.
Oh so she can’t count. Does she work at Chipotle?
@Martin also I just knew it was pieces of silver. But honestly, I think I’d sell a guy claiming to be the son of God out for thirty pieces. Twelve, no. But thirty? Where’s the party.
@Morton Salt And here I thought Jesus was the main Jew in this discussion.
LAWLESS PRESIDENT!!! IMPEACH IMPEACH IMPEACH BENGHAZI!?!
Typical executive branch overreach.
This made me smile.
+ 1
repped
Caption: Is that Arugula?
Truly history’s greatest monster. I will definately not be voting for him a third time.
The arrogance of the guy. He doesn’t understand why anybody would be upset. Look at that stupid look on his face. To him, he makes the rules and how dare anybody question anything he does. What a giant piece of shit.
Why do I think you could find a way to criticize the president if he was using “supply side economics” to give free guns to the members of a pro life rally.
Aw, you seem fun.
Sane, too.
Talk about making a mountain out of a guacamole hill.
Nope, after reading them all (up to this point in time) this comment is still the best one.
Definitely the worst thing he’s ever done.
Someone in Yemen pushes the rubble off of their family and says, “What a slob. The guard is there for a reason.”
Don’t you dare disparage the fire-cleansing nature of high explosives.
You could eat a sandwich off that explosion.
Not even close. We’re talking about a man who had the audacity to be presidentin while black.
@Digital Wonderbread Should we be worshipping High Explosives as our new god?
I assume this was the lead story…hell, the ONLY story…on The Kelly File tonight.
Well he’s got us all Obamacare, now he’s just going to give us an opportunity to use it when he gives us all his cold.
Thanks Obama!
One more reason we should have voted in McCain, his arms won’t go up that high.
I know it’s oh so wrong, but I love that joke.
I’ll be joining the two of you in Hell.
beautiful.
He has to get a bowl because Chipotle employees are incapable of rolling a burrito that won’t fall apart on you 1/3 of the way through eating it.
That’s why you peel the foil as you go.
Yeah, but I’m terrified that I’m going to bit into the foil.
Power gets you more power.
Nathan
[kissymistinterracial.blogspot.com]
Worse than Watergate.
Every one of those women was raised in villages that have never heard of toilet paper, and you’re worried about Obama’s germs?
Can Obama do ANYTHING right?
Nope
Really?? THAT’S what upsets you??? Really?? You think sneeze guards do anything? One look at a YouTube video of the spray pattern of a sneeze and you’ll see how deluded you are.
In Obama’s defense that sneeze glass is at the perfect height for leaning on, it should be higher and angled in more!